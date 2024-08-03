Pro Football Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony live updates: TV channel, where to watch, live stream

Saturday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton will add seven new members: Defensive end Dwight Freeney, linebacker Randy Gradishar, returner Devin Hester, wide receiver Andre Johnson, defensive tackle Steve McMichael, defensive end Julius Peppers and linebacker Patrick Willis will all be welcomed to football immortality. Unfortunately, today's ceremony was delayed due to heavy rain, and no start time has yet been announced.

The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears kicked off the weekend with the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, which was unfortunately cut short due to weather, and Friday night featured the Gold Jacket Dinner. Now, come the speeches and the revealing of the Hall of Fame busts.

Follow along in our live blog below as we cover all of the action live from Canton, Ohio.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 3 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio)

TV: ESPN/NFL Network (stream on fuboTV)

Follow: CBS Sports App