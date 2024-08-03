Pro Football Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony live updates: TV channel, where to watch, live stream
Keep it locked here for the latest updates as a new class gets enshrined in Canton
Saturday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton will add seven new members: Defensive end Dwight Freeney, linebacker Randy Gradishar, returner Devin Hester, wide receiver Andre Johnson, defensive tackle Steve McMichael, defensive end Julius Peppers and linebacker Patrick Willis will all be welcomed to football immortality. Unfortunately, today's ceremony was delayed due to heavy rain, and no start time has yet been announced.
The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears kicked off the weekend with the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, which was unfortunately cut short due to weather, and Friday night featured the Gold Jacket Dinner. Now, come the speeches and the revealing of the Hall of Fame busts.
Follow along in our live blog below as we cover all of the action live from Canton, Ohio.
How to watch
Date: Saturday, Aug. 3 | Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio)
TV: ESPN/NFL Network (stream on fuboTV)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Randy Gradishar is up next! Broncos legend, who was a member of that "Orange Crush" defense. He won Defensive Player of the Year in 1978, and never missed a game over his 10 seasons played.
Gradishar recorded 20 interceptions, and was a two-time First Team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler.
Steve McMichael is up next, and he may be the star of the show today. "Mongo," known for his toughness and unique personality, is home battling ALS. But, he has waited for this day a long time.
McMichael played 227 games (including playoffs) in 15 seasons and never missed a start due to injury. His 95.0 career sacks rank fourth-most by a DT since sacks became official in 1982. He's the fourth member of the 1985 Bears defense (and 3rd on DL) to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Richard Dent, Mike Singletary, Dan Hampton)
Dwight Freeney, famous for his lethal spin move, has 125.5 sacks to his name. That ranks No. 18 all-time since 1982.
Colts legend Dwight Freeney is up first to speak. Jim Irsay will introduce him.
The sack artist played 16 NFL Seasons (2002-12 Colts, 2013-14 Chargers, 2015 Cardinals, 2016 Falcons, 2017 Seahawks, 2017 Lions), and recorded the second-most sacks (107.5) by a Colts player since sacks became official in 1982.
He is the third member of the 2006 Super Bowl champion Colts to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, along with Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison.
Ceremony update
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the gates have officially opened, so the delay may not be much longer.
Delay continues
There's no news on the start time for the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. Stay tuned here for all the latest and hopefully a start time.
