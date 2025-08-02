Pro Football Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony takeaways: Sterling Sharpe steals show with tribute to brother

The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is officially with the all-time greats. The four-person class of Jared Allen, Eric Allen, Sterling Sharpe, and Antonio Gates is the smallest since 2005 -- but four of the best players from the 1990s and 2000s.

Gates was one of the greatest receiving tight ends in NFL history, having 955 catches for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns during his 16-year career, figures that rank fourth, fourth and first all time among tight ends, respectively, and 24th, 31st and seventh all time among players at any position.

Sharpe was one of the premier players of his era, a career that was cut short due to a neck injury at the age of 29. He finished with 595 career catches, a Packers career record at the time, 8,312 receiving yards and 65 receiving touchdowns in seven seasons. In the span of Sharpe's career, only Jerry Rice, racked up more catches (620) and receiving touchdowns (91).

Eric Allen finished with 54 interceptions in his career, earning six Pro Bowl selections and a First Team All-Pro selection in 1989. His 34 interceptions are tied with Brian Dawkins and Bill Bradley for the most in Eagles history and the 54 total interceptions are 21st in NFL history.

Jared Allen finished his Hall of Fame career with 136.0 sacks, the 12th-most in NFL history since sacks became an official stat in 1982. His eight seasons with 10+ sacks are tied for the sixth most in NFL history. The four-time first-team All-Pro led the NFL in sacks twice (2007, 2011), as his 22.0 sacks in 2011 are tied for the third-most in a season in NFL history.

This is an exciting day for the greatest players in the NFL's storied history. Below are takeaways from this special day from the 2025 Hall of Fame class.

Marv Levy gets a happy birthday

To kick off the festivities, Chris Berman and Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas (also a Bills legend) wished Levy a happy birthday. Born August 3, 1925, Levy is turning 100 years old on Sunday. Everyone in the stadium sang happy birthday to the Hall of Fame coach.

Levy was present for the ceremony.

First up, Jared Allen

Allen led off the four Hall of Famers, rocking his cowboy hat and mentioning how he dropped out of school twice. Think it worked out well for Allen, who was a standout with the Chiefs and Vikings for over a decade.

"My why can be summed up with three things: Fear, respect, and the pursuit of greatness."

"When I talk about fear, I'm not talking about that fear that cripples you," Allen said. I'm talking about that healthy fear of failure ... Fear that motivates you to do whatever you can to succeed."

Allen had a powerful speech about family as a longshot coming out of Idaho State, also praising his daughters for being his greatest accomplishments. His 136 sacks are 12th most in NFL history.

Sterling Sharpe joins his brother Shannon

The first pair of brothers to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sterling Sharper returned the favor to his brother Shannon when he received his gold jacket and made his enshrinement speech. Shannon Sharpe was enshrined in 2011 and said he wasn't even the best Sharpe in the Hall of Fame, a reference to his brother Sterling after his career was cut short due to a neck injury.

Sterling handed over his gold jacket to Shannon after he called him up on stage, saying he was the only Hall of Famer to have two gold jackets.

A special moment for the Sharpe brothers, showcasing how close they were off the football field.

Long time coming for Eric Allen

In his 19th year of eligibility, Allen finally was selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Allen had just one more year of eligibility before falling into the Senior Category, but his Hall of Fame induction was a long time coming. Long considered one of the underrated cornerbacks of his era, Allen shined in his 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, and Oakland Raiders.

Allen didn't talk about the path to get in, but the joy he shared with his sons -- who introduced him prior to his speech.

Ending the day, Antonio Gates

Gates was the final one to speak, capping an extraordinary day for all the players. One of the most unlikely Hall of Famers ever, Gates never played a down of college football -- going undrafted out of Kent State University (took the Golden Flashes to the NCAA Tournament).

Gates played 14 of his 16 seasons with the Chargers in San Diego, and played the final two years in Los Angeles. He made sure to give San Diego a shoutout -- most notably Philip Rivers. The two shared a moment as Gates brought him up.

"You weren't just the guy throwing the ball, you were the heartbeat of the offense," Gates said has he took out a handkerchief to hold back the tears. "You saw the game the same way. You trusted me and I trusted you."