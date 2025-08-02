Skip to Main Content
Pro Football Hall of Fame 2025 induction ceremony live updates: Where to watch, TV channel, live stream

Keep it locked here for the latest updates as a new class gets enshrined in Canton

The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted with the all-time greats. The four-person class of Jared Allen, Eric Allen, Sterling Sharpe, and Antonio Gates is the smallest since 2005 -- but four of the best players from the 1990s and 2000s.

Gates was one of the greatest receiving tight ends in NFL history, having 955 catches for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns during his 16-year career, figures that rank fourth, fourth and first all time among tight ends, respectively, and 24th, 31st and seventh all time among players at any position. 

Sharpe was one of the premier players of his era, a career that was cut short due to a neck injury at the age of 29. He finished with 595 career catches, a Packers career record at the time, 8,312 receiving yards and 65 receiving touchdowns in seven seasons. In the span of Sharpe's career, only Jerry Rice, racked up more catches (620) and receiving touchdowns (91).

Eric Allen finished with 54 interceptions in his career, earning six Pro Bowl selections and a First Team All-Pro selection in 1989. His 34 interceptions are tied with Brian Dawkins and Bill Bradley for the most in Eagles history and the 54 total interceptions are 21st in NFL history.

Jared Allen finished his Hall of Fame career with 136.0 sacks, the 12th-most in NFL history since sacks became an official stat in 1982. His eight seasons with 10+ sacks are tied for the sixth most in NFL history. The four-time first-team All-Pro led the NFL in sacks twice (2007, 2011), as his 22.0 sacks in 2011 are tied for the third-most in a season in NFL history. 

This is an exciting day for the greatest players in the NFL's storied history. Follow along in our live blog below as we cover all of the action live from Canton, Ohio. 

Where to watch 

Date: Saturday, Aug. 2 | Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio) 
TV: ESPN/NFL Network, Fox; Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Updating Live
Jalen Allen played for the Chiefs, Vikings, Bears, and Panthers.

Praised all his teams but the Bears -- "Yea, well." 

Mentioned he blew his L5 region in his back for making the time not so memorable. 

Jeff Kerr
August 2, 2025, 5:34 PM
Most Seasons Leading NFL in Sacks

Since Sacks Became Official in 1982

T.J. Watt -- 3

J.J. Watt --  2      

Jared Allen -- 2

DeMarcus Ware -- 2      

Michael Strahan -- 2      

Kevin Greene -- 2      

Reggie White -- 2      

Mark Gastineau --  2

Jeff Kerr
August 2, 2025, 5:32 PM
@NFL via Twitter
August 2, 2025, 5:32 PM
Jared Allen HOF induction video

Jeff Kerr
August 2, 2025, 5:30 PM
@NFL via Twitter
August 2, 2025, 5:30 PM
@NFL via Twitter
August 2, 2025, 5:29 PM
Jared Allen (DE)

  • 5th year of eligibility
  • 12th-most sacks (136.0) since sacks official in 1982
  • 22.0 sacks in 2011 (T-3rd-most in a season since sacks official in 1982)
  • Led NFL in sacks twice (2007, 2011)
  • 4-time 1st-team All-Pro (2007-09, 2011)
  • 5-time Pro Bowl Selection (2007–2009, 2011, 2012)
  • T-most career safeties in NFL history (4)
  • T-most in a single season (2) in 2008
  • 8 seasons with 10+ sacks (T-6th-most since sacks official in 1982)
  • Inducted into Vikings Ring of Honor in 2022 (27th member)
Jeff Kerr
August 2, 2025, 5:28 PM
First up is Jared Allen. Presenting Jared Allen with his bronze bust is father, Ron Allen. Both have Cowboy hats on. 

Jeff Kerr
August 2, 2025, 5:27 PM
@NFL via Twitter
August 2, 2025, 5:27 PM
Chris Berman gets a silver football for this being his 25th year hosting the HOF Induction Ceremony.

Berman: "They're not smart enough to get rid of me yet." 

Jeff Kerr
August 2, 2025, 5:22 PM
@NFL via Twitter
August 2, 2025, 5:19 PM
Marv Levy is getting honored for his birthday by Chris Berman and Thurman Thomas (Class of 2007). 

Levy wil turn 100 tomorrow. Born on August 3, 1925. Levy is in Canton with his gold jacket. 

Jeff Kerr
August 2, 2025, 5:18 PM
Chris Berman is in his 25th year introducing the Hall of Famers. seen significantly bigger crowds at the stadium than this, but that's due to only having four Hall of Famers this year -- smallest class since 2005. 

Jeff Kerr
August 2, 2025, 5:13 PM
Good afternoon everyone. Let's have some fun today. Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Sterling Sharpe, and Antonio Gates get into the Hall of Fame today!

Jeff Kerr
August 2, 2025, 4:36 PM
See All NFL Videos