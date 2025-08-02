Pro Football Hall of Fame 2025 induction ceremony live updates: Where to watch, TV channel, live stream

The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted with the all-time greats. The four-person class of Jared Allen, Eric Allen, Sterling Sharpe, and Antonio Gates is the smallest since 2005 -- but four of the best players from the 1990s and 2000s.

Gates was one of the greatest receiving tight ends in NFL history, having 955 catches for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns during his 16-year career, figures that rank fourth, fourth and first all time among tight ends, respectively, and 24th, 31st and seventh all time among players at any position.

Sharpe was one of the premier players of his era, a career that was cut short due to a neck injury at the age of 29. He finished with 595 career catches, a Packers career record at the time, 8,312 receiving yards and 65 receiving touchdowns in seven seasons. In the span of Sharpe's career, only Jerry Rice, racked up more catches (620) and receiving touchdowns (91).

Eric Allen finished with 54 interceptions in his career, earning six Pro Bowl selections and a First Team All-Pro selection in 1989. His 34 interceptions are tied with Brian Dawkins and Bill Bradley for the most in Eagles history and the 54 total interceptions are 21st in NFL history.

Jared Allen finished his Hall of Fame career with 136.0 sacks, the 12th-most in NFL history since sacks became an official stat in 1982. His eight seasons with 10+ sacks are tied for the sixth most in NFL history. The four-time first-team All-Pro led the NFL in sacks twice (2007, 2011), as his 22.0 sacks in 2011 are tied for the third-most in a season in NFL history.

This is an exciting day for the greatest players in the NFL's storied history. Follow along in our live blog below as we cover all of the action live from Canton, Ohio.

