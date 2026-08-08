Pro Football Hall of Fame 2026 induction ceremony live updates: Five retired stars receive highest honor

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Five former NFL players today formally join the most exclusive fraternity in professional football during the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Roger Craig, Adam Vinatieri and Luke Kuechly join the 387 former NFL players, coaches and executives who already received gold jackets, bronze busts, a ring and football immortality.

This year's class includes one of the most prolific passers in football history in Brees, an equally prolific receiver in Fitzgerald, one of the most versatile running backs in NFL history in Craig, the NFL's all-time leading scorer in Vinatieri and the second-youngest player to receive Hall of Fame induction in the 35-year-old Kuechly.

Each player received their gold jacket Friday night during a private ceremony. They then take part in a parade that goes through Canton.

During the ceremony, each inductee will be formally introduced by their presenter before they and their presenter unveil their Hall of Fame bust for the first time. Each inductee will then deliver a speech that often summarizes their unique Hall of Fame journey. Often emotional, many Hall of Fame speeches have immediately gone down in NFL lore, specifically those in recent years.

We'll be providing updates, highlights and commentary throughout the ceremony in our live blog below.

Where to watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 8 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio)

TV: ESPN/NFL Network; Stream: Fubo

