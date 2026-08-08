Pro Football Hall of Fame 2026 induction ceremony live updates: Five retired stars receive highest honor

Fitz also shows love to Kurt Warner
HOF QB Kurt Warner is on the broadcast of today's induction ceremony and got a nice shout out from Fitzgerald.
Five former NFL players today formally join the most exclusive fraternity in professional football during the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Roger Craig, Adam Vinatieri and Luke Kuechly join the 387 former NFL players, coaches and executives who already received gold jackets, bronze busts, a ring and football immortality.
This year's class includes one of the most prolific passers in football history in Brees, an equally prolific receiver in Fitzgerald, one of the most versatile running backs in NFL history in Craig, the NFL's all-time leading scorer in Vinatieri and the second-youngest player to receive Hall of Fame induction in the 35-year-old Kuechly.
Each player received their gold jacket Friday night during a private ceremony. They then take part in a parade that goes through Canton.
During the ceremony, each inductee will be formally introduced by their presenter before they and their presenter unveil their Hall of Fame bust for the first time. Each inductee will then deliver a speech that often summarizes their unique Hall of Fame journey. Often emotional, many Hall of Fame speeches have immediately gone down in NFL lore, specifically those in recent years.
We'll be providing updates, highlights and commentary throughout the ceremony in our live blog below.
Date: Saturday, Aug. 8 | Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio)
TV: ESPN/NFL Network; Stream: Fubo
HOF QB Kurt Warner is on the broadcast of today's induction ceremony and got a nice shout out from Fitzgerald.
Larry Fitzgerald thanked both Cris Carter and Randy Moss in his speech. He referred to Carter as his uncle and joked that his own hands were better than Carter's, then joked that he learned "nothing" from Moss because he couldn't do anything that Moss could do on the field.
Here's the reveal of Fitz's Canton bust.
Larry Fitzgerald will be presented for enshrinement by his son, Devin Fitzgerald. Devin said that his favorite memory of his father's career is this slant that Fitzgerald took to the house against the Steelers in the Super Bowl back in 2008.
For those of you checking out the induction ceremony this afternoon, here's a look at the order of the speakers.
The Saints are ready for their inductee as well.
The Panthers released a pretty cool video showcasing all of Kuechly's accomplishments to get ready for his induction later today.