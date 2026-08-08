This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Pro Football Hall of Fame 2026 induction ceremony live updates: Five retired stars receive highest honor

Keep it locked here for the latest updates as a new class gets enshrined in Canton

By
 &
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Five former NFL players today formally join the most exclusive fraternity in professional football during the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio. 

Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Roger Craig, Adam Vinatieri and Luke Kuechly join the 387 former NFL players, coaches and executives who already received gold jackets, bronze busts, a ring and football immortality. 

This year's class includes one of the most prolific passers in football history in Brees, an equally prolific receiver in Fitzgerald, one of the most versatile running backs in NFL history in Craig, the NFL's all-time leading scorer in Vinatieri and the second-youngest player to receive Hall of Fame induction in the 35-year-old Kuechly. 

Each player received their gold jacket Friday night during a private ceremony. They then take part in a parade that goes through Canton. 

During the ceremony, each inductee will be formally introduced by their presenter before they and their presenter unveil their Hall of Fame bust for the first time. Each inductee will then deliver a speech that often summarizes their unique Hall of Fame journey. Often emotional, many Hall of Fame speeches have immediately gone down in NFL lore, specifically those in recent years

We'll be providing updates, highlights and commentary throughout the ceremony in our live blog below. 

Where to watch 

Date: Saturday, Aug. 8 | Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio) 
TV: ESPN/NFL Network; Stream: Fubo 


Add CBS Sports on Google
Updates
(7)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Fitz also shows love to Kurt Warner

HOF QB Kurt Warner is on the broadcast of today's induction ceremony and got a nice shout out from Fitzgerald.

Jared Dubin
August 8, 2026, 4:42 PM
Aug. 08, 2026, 12:42 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Fitz shouts out two of the greats

Larry Fitzgerald thanked both Cris Carter and Randy Moss in his speech. He referred to Carter as his uncle and joked that his own hands were better than Carter's, then joked that he learned "nothing" from Moss because he couldn't do anything that Moss could do on the field.

Jared Dubin
August 8, 2026, 4:29 PM
Aug. 08, 2026, 12:29 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Fitzgerald's HOF moment

Here's the reveal of Fitz's Canton bust.

Jared Dubin
August 8, 2026, 4:26 PM
Aug. 08, 2026, 12:26 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Larry Fitzgerald up first

Larry Fitzgerald will be presented for enshrinement by his son, Devin Fitzgerald. Devin said that his favorite memory of his father's career is this slant that Fitzgerald took to the house against the Steelers in the Super Bowl back in 2008.

Jared Dubin
August 8, 2026, 4:21 PM
Aug. 08, 2026, 12:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Order of speeches

For those of you checking out the induction ceremony this afternoon, here's a look at the order of the speakers.

Jared Dubin
August 8, 2026, 4:01 PM
Aug. 08, 2026, 12:01 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Saints fans congratulate Drew Brees

The Saints are ready for their inductee as well.

Jared Dubin
August 8, 2026, 3:39 PM
Aug. 08, 2026, 11:39 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Luke Kuechly's journey

The Panthers released a pretty cool video showcasing all of Kuechly's accomplishments to get ready for his induction later today.

Jared Dubin
August 8, 2026, 3:33 PM
Aug. 08, 2026, 11:33 am EDT
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Stefon Diggs Praises Commanders' Offensive Talent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Gonzalez, Witherspoon Still Seeking New Deals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Is Patrick Mahomes Healthy for Preseason?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Should J.J. McCarthy Start Week 1?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Should Shedeur Sanders Start Week 1?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Haynes King Outplays Kenny Pickett in HOF Game

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Should Cardinals Make Carson Beck QB1?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Cardinals WR Jalen Brooks Impresses

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Carson Beck Impresses in Cardinals Debut

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    Great debut for Carson Beck, but what is his ceiling with the Cardinals?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Impressions of Kenny Pickett and Haynes King

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    What Comes Next For Panthers And Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Jahmyr Gibbs Signs 3-Year, $67.5M Extension With Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Aaron Donald Looks Outstanding in Workout

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    NFL Hall of Fame Game: Panthers vs Cardinals (8/6)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Haynes King Impressive in Preseason Debut

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Carson Beck Shines in Preseason Debut

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Should Carson Beck Start the Season?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Jonathon Taylor's Outlook for 2026 Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Assessing the Positional Value of Running Back

See All NFL Videos