At long last, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2026 induction class has formally been announced. After weeks of leaks detailing who did and who didn't get in, this year's inductees were finally revealed during Thursday night's NFL Honors from the Bay Area.

This year, there are five inductees: Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Roger Craig, Adam Vinatieri, and Luke Kuechly.

Prior to the announcement, reports had surfaced that coach finalist Bill Belichick, contributor finalist Robert Kraft and modern-era finalist Eli Manning did not receive enough votes this year for induction. After weeks of leaks, reports and some scrutiny, we finally know which finalists will have their careers immortalized this summer in Canton, Ohio. Here's a look at each member of this year's induction class.

2026 Hall of Fame inductees

Drew Brees, QB (Chargers, Saints): 2001-20

Brees retired as the NFL's career leader in both passing yards (80,353) and touchdown passes (571) and is currently second in both categories behind Tom Brady. Brees never won league MVP, but he did capture Super Bowl MVP honors after leading the Saints to their first championship at the end of the 2009 season.

One of the most efficient and prolific quarterbacks of all-time, Brees led the NFL in passing seven times, completion percentage six times and touchdown passes on four occasions.

Larry Fitzgerald, WR (Cardinals): 2004-20

Fitzgerald is second to only Jerry Rice in career catches (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492) and is sixth in career touchdown catches (121). While he never won a Super Bowl, Fitzgerald had a postseason for the ages in 2008 that nearly culminated in the Arizona Cardinals upsetting the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Luke Kuechly, LB (Panthers): 2012-18

Kuechly was one of the NFL's premier defensive players before injuries cut his career short after eight seasons. After winning Defensive Rookie of the Year, Kuechly won Defensive Player of the Year the following season and was named to seven straight Pro Bowls and was a five-time All-Pro. He helped spearhead a successful period in Panthers history that included three straight division titles and an NFC title in 2015.

Adam Vinatieri, K (Patriots, Colts): 1996-19

The NFL's all-time leading scorer, Vinatieri, ended two Super Bowls with winning field goals. In addition to his four Super Bowl wins, Vinatieri is also notorious for his two critical kicks in blizzard-like conditions against the Raiders during the Patriots' first championship run.

Roger Craig, RB (49ers, Raiders, Vikings): 1983-93

One of the most versatile running backs in NFL history, Craig became the first player in history to post 1,000-yard rushing and receiving campaigns in the same season in 1985. His versatility was on full display in the prior year's Super Bowl, when he scored a Super Bowl record three touchdowns in the 49ers' win over the Dolphins.

Three years later, Craig amassed over 2,000 all-purpose yards during the regular season before becoming the first running back to have over 100 receiving yards in a Super Bowl. Craig won his third Super Bowl a year later while helping the 49ers win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Hall of Fame finalists who missed the cut

Ken Anderson, QB (Bengals): 1971-86

Arguably the most precise and accurate quarterback of his era, Anderson led the NFL in completion percentage three times. He didn't sacrifice accuracy for big plays, however, as he led the league in passing yards in consecutive years. Anderson excelled while playing under then-Bengals assistant coach Bill Walsh.

In his 12th season, Anderson won league MVP while leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl berth. His magnum opus occurred during that year's AFC title game, which was played in a -59 wind chill. Anderson's tight spirals made the difference in the Bengals' 27-7 win over the Chargers.

Willie Anderson, OT (Bengals, Ravens): 1996-08

Anderson only seemed to get better with age. In his eighth season, Anderson was named to his first of four straight Pro Bowls. A year later, he earned his first of three consecutive All-Pro nods. Anderson's individual accolades had come after he had already helped Corey Dillon break the NFL's rookie and single-game rushing records. His Pro Bowl/All-Pro selections coincided with the Bengals' first division crown in 18 years.

Bill Belichick, coach (Browns, Patriots): 1991-95; 2000-23

After winning two Super Bowls as the Giants' defensive coordinator, Belichick had one of the most successful head coaching careers in NFL history. During his 24 seasons in New England, Belichick's teams won a record six Super Bowls, nine AFC titles and 17 division titles.

One of the craziest stats of Belichick's career is that he actually had a better winning percentage in the playoffs (.705) than in the regular season (.647). One of three coaches with over 300 regular-season wins, Belichick's 333 total wins are second all-time. Belichick's 31 playoff wins is the most in NFL history.

Jahri Evans, G (Saints, Packers): 2006-17

A key member of the Saints' 2009 Super Bowl championship team, Evans had a dominant prime that included six straight Pro Bowl nods and four consecutive All-Pro selections. Evans didn't miss a single NFL game (or start) during his first seven seasons.

Frank Gore, RB (49ers, Colts, Dolphins, Bills, Jets): 2005-20

Gore kept running and running until he passed NFL royalty Barry Sanders on the NFL's all-time rushing list. Only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton ran for most yards than Gore, who amassed exactly 1,600 yards during his career. Gore did most of that damage with the 49ers, whom he helped lead to the Super Bowl in 2012.

L.C. Greenwood, DE (Steelers): 1969-81

A valuable member of the Steelers' legendary "Steel Curtain" defense, Greenwood won four Super Bowls, was named to six Pro Bowls and was a member of the 1970s All-Decade Team. Greenwood loomed large in Pittsburgh's two Super Bowl wins; he batted down three passes in Super Bowl IX and had a Super Bowl record four sacks in Super Bowl X. He retired as the Steelers' unofficial career sack leader.

Torry Holt, WR (Rams, Jaguars): 1999-09

A member of the 2000s All-Decade Team, Holt ripped off eight straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons while averaging 1,385 yards per season over that span. He twice led the NFL in receiving yards and was a key member of the Rams "Greatest Show on Turf" that led St. Louis to a Super Bowl win and two NFC titles. Holt caught a touchdown pass during the Rams' win over the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Robert Kraft, contributor: 1994-present

Kraft has had the most successful tenure as an NFL owner in history. During his stewardship, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls, 11 AFC titles and 20 division titles. Kraft's teams have been to the Super Bowl with three different head coaches: Belichick, Bill Parcells and Mike Vrabel. His teams have played in the Super Bowl during each of his four decades as owner.

Eli Manning, QB (Giants): 2004-19

While he's 0-2 so far, the general consensus is that Eli will eventually join his older brother Peyton in Canton. The younger Manning, after all, authored two of the most incredible postseason runs in NFL history that both ended with him winning Super Bowl MVP honors after defeating the Patriots in the big game. Manning was also top-10 all-time in career passing yards and touchdown passes at the time of his retirement.

Terrell Suggs, EDGE (Ravens, Cardinals, Chiefs): 2003-19

Suggs is eighth on the NFL's career sack list (139) and has a Defensive Player of the Year award and two Super Bowl rings to boot. An often overlooked element of Suggs' career is that he is the all-time leader in career tackles for loss with 202.

Reggie Wayne, WR (Colts): 2001-14

A model of consistency, Wayne went over 1,000 yards receiving eight times over a nine-year span. Ironically, the year that he didn't reach 1,000 over that span was one of his more impressive seasons as he got to 960 yards despite catching passes from journeyman quarterbacks.

Wayne played a key role in the Colts' Super Bowl win in 2006 and (he scored the game's first touchdowns in Indianapolis' 29-17 win over the Bears in Super Bowl XLI) and helped Andrew Luck develop into one of the NFL's better quarterbacks during his final seasons.

Kevin Williams, DT (Vikings, Seahawks, Saints): 2003-15

Williams was a force during his first eight NFL seasons. During that span, he earned six Pro Bowl selections and was named All-Pro five times. During his first two seasons, Williams tallied a combined 22 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Jason Witten, TE (Cowboys, Raiders): 2003-17; 2019-20

Witten is second to only Tony Gonzalez in career catches (1,228) and career receiving yards (13,046) among tight ends. He is the Cowboys' all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards and was named to 11 Pro Bowls while catching passes from three different quarterbacks in Drew Bledsoe, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Darren Woodson, S (Cowboys): 1992-03

A key member of the Cowboys' three most recent Super Bowl championship teams, Woodson was named to five straight Pro Bowls and was a three-time All-Pro. His 1,350 tackles is the most in Cowboys franchise history.

Marshall Yanda, OL (Ravens): 2008-19

As versatile as he was talented, Yanda played tackle and both guard positions at a Pro Bowl level. His career included eight Pro Bowl nods, two All-Pro selections and a 2010s All-Decade Team member.