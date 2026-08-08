Who's next for Canton? Ranking the biggest names eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027

In addition to 2026 snubs Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and Eli Manning, a slew of other big names will be eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.

The list of first-time eligible players for 2027 includes two former league MVPs, a two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, a former All-Pro defensive back and arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history. To get ready for 2027, we analyze first-time eligible stars in addition to some predictions along the way.

Good as gold



While former Patriots haven't had much luck in recent years, it's hard to imagine that stopping Gronkowski, who wasn't affiliated with Spygate and remains in seemingly good standing with football media.

Injuries may have slowed him down, but it hasn't stopped Gronkowski from being in the conversation among the greatest tight ends in NFL history. Along with being a constant mismatch in the passing game, Gronkowski was a devastating blocker, which strengthens his case as the most complete tight end of all time. His unique talent helped him win four Super Bowls.

Peterson is also widely regarded as one of the best ever at his position. The fifth leading rusher in NFL history, Peterson is the last non-quarterback to win league MVP. That season (2012), Peterson ran for 2,097 yards, the second-highest single-season total in league history. He won his third rushing title at age 30 and was still putting up 1,000-yard seasons at age 33.

The only thing that could hurt Peterson's chances next year is some recent legal issues, including an arrest in October of 2025. Peterson also ended his career with two forgettable seasons, but that alone would likely not be enough to prevent him from being voted in next year.

Probable

Roethlisberger is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer; the question is whether or not enough voters feel that he is first-ballot worthy.

Roethlisberger's career milestones suggest that he is. He's seventh all-time in passing yards (64,088), ninth in touchdown passes (418), a two-time Super Bowl champion and is the youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl. He twice led the NFL in passing yards and has the most 500-yard passing games (four) in NFL history. Roehtlisberger is also the only quarterback to throw six touchdowns in back-to-back games, doing so in 2014. He also holds the unofficial title of one of the hardest quarterbacks to take down.

Roethlisberger's magnum opus was at the end of Super Bowl XLIII, when he capped off the Steelers' game-winning drive with a touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes that has gone down as one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history.

Will likely have to wait

Sherman should receive a gold jacket at some point. A member of the 2000s All-Decade Team, Sherman was a three-time All-Pro cornerback and the leader of the Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" defense, which led Seattle to its first Super Bowl title.

A fellow 2000s All-Decade Team member, Mack delivered impressive longevity for an offensive lineman. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod at 25 and his last one at age 36. In between, he was named to five additional Pro Bowls and was a model of consistency.

Weddle -- another member of the 2000s All-Decade Team -- was a complete safety who excelled in both pass coverage and run support. He led the NFL in interceptions once and had over 100 tackles in a season on four occasions. At age 36, Weddle returned from retirement and helped the Rams win the Super Bowl.

Sherman's condensed prime (he made one Pro Bowl after his age-28 season) could prevent him from being a first-ballot inductee. Mack's lack of All-Pros will likely hurt his case, as offensive linemen are underrepresented in the Hall of Fame. Weddle also played a position that is underrepresented in Canton.

Compelling cases, but...

Taking next year off the table, it'll be interesting to see if these players ever get inducted.

McCoy was an excellent defensive tackle who was named to six straight Pro Bowls while manning the Buccaneers' defensive line. But like Mack and Weddle, McCoy played a position that is often overlooked by voters unless you were the undisputed best at that position for a sustained period of time. For McCoy, that player is Aaron Donald, who will likely be inducted as soon as he is eligible.

Whitworth could potentially receive induction one day based on the fact that he was a two-time All-Pro who, at age 40, helped the Rams defeat his former team (the Bengals) in the Super Bowl. More Pro Bowl selections would have strengthened his case, though. He was ultimately named to four Pro Bowls, including three straight from 2015-17.

Meteoric highs and lows largely embody Newton's career. In 2015, for example, he won the league MVP while leading the Panthers to a 15-1 regular-season record and an NFC title. He had a forgettable Super Bowl, however, marked by his lack of urgency in recovering his second fumble of the game, which ultimately set up the Broncos' game-clinching score. Newton also had a short prime that was likely the byproduct of being one of the greatest running quarterbacks in NFL history. It came at a price: exposing himself to major hits.

From a talent and production standpoint, Brown did put together a Hall of Fame career. A former sixth-round pick, Brown built arguably the greatest six-year run in NFL history for a receiver. From 2013-18, he averaged 114 receptions for 1,525 yards and 11 touchdowns per season. He led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice and led the league in touchdown receptions once over that span.

Brown won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers later in his career, but that was after an ugly breakup in Pittsburgh that was followed by even uglier breakups in Oakland and New England. Brown's time in Tampa -- and in the NFL, for that matter -- also ended on a sour note after he ran off the field -- shirtless -- during the middle of a game. It's safe to say that those moments, in addition to some off-field incidents, have put his Hall of Fame future in serious jeopardy.

Long shots

Haden, Kerrigan, Jenkins, Brooks and Hightower enjoyed long, successful careers that included 15 combined Pro Bowl selections. Each one, however, will likely face an uphill climb for future induction, given that they were never tabbed as an All-Pro. Jenkins, Brooks and Hightower's cases are likely strengthened by the fact that they were key members on Super Bowl-winning teams.

A versatile running back, Bell was on his way to a potential Hall of Fame career after earning three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro nods during his first five seasons while playing alongside fellow "Killer B" teammates Roethlisberger and Brown. A season-long holdout, however, negatively changed the course of Bell's career and all but ended his Hall of Fame chances.

2027 Hall of Fame induction class prediction

Adrian Peterson

Rob Gronkowski

Frank Gore

Terrell Suggs

Ben Roethlisberger

Bill Belichick

Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, should be a lock this year after he did not receive enough votes during his first year of eligibility. Suggs, the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the owner of the most tackles for loss in NFL history, is surely hoping that a third time is a charm after he did not receive enough votes for induction during his first two years of eligibility.

Like Gore, Witten also didn't receive enough votes last year, his first year of eligibility. If recent history repeats itself, Jason Witten will have better luck this time around. Last year, Antonio Gates, another prolific tight end, was inducted in his second year of eligibility.

Regarding Roethlisberger, it's very possible that voters treat him similarly to Gates, Gore and Witten by not voting him in on his first year of eligibility. Conversely, it's safe to assume that Belichick will get enough votes after he was surprisingly omitted from this year's induction class.

Other players that will undoubtedly receive votes are Manning, Witten (who, like Gore, did not receive enough votes in his first year of eligibility), offensive linemen Willie Anderson, Jahri Evans, Marshal Yanda, receivers Tory Holt, Hines Ward and Reggie Wayne, safety Darren Woodson, quarterback Ken Anderson and defensive lineman L.C. Greenwood. Former coaches that may also receive consideration include Mike Shanahan, Mike Holmgren and Marty Schottenheimer.

In the contributor category, Kraft will likely receive consideration once again. His perceived role in Spygate, however, may continue to leave the Patriots' longtime owner on the outside looking in.