Pro Football Hall of Fame: Ed Reed, Tony Gonzalez headline possible 2019 class

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2018 set to become official on Saturday, now seems like a good time to take a look at who will be eligible in 2019, so let's sit back, relax and take a look at who will be up for induction next year.

One thing you're going to notice right away about the players who will be eligible for the first time in 2019 is the Hall is about to be hit with one of the weakest group of first-year nominees in recent history. Over the past the six years, there have been at least four first-year nominees who were eventually named Hall of Fame finalists, but that number is likely going to go down in 2019, with only three players presenting strong enough credentials to become a finalist in their first year of eligibility.

So who are those players?

Ed Reed

Let's start with Reed. The Pro Football Hall of Fame has been a cruel place for safeties over the past few decades. As a matter of fact, we haven't seen a safety get inducted in his first-year of eligibility since 1986, when Ken Houston was enshrined. However, that first-year drought should end in 2019 with Reed. During his 12-year career, he was named first-team All-Pro a total of five times, he led the NFL in interceptions three times and he was voted Defensive Player of the Year in 2004.

Also, he basically has the Bill Belichick stamp of approval.

Belichick and Brady mesmerized by Ed Reed. pic.twitter.com/GU3gf1s9CJ — Zach Dunn (@ZachSDunn) June 8, 2017

Champ Bailey

If Reed does become a finalist in 2019, he'll likely be joined by another defensive back who will be eligible for the first time and that player is Bailey. During his 15-year career, Bailey was voted to more Pro Bowls (12) than any other corner in NFL history.

After starting his career with the Redskins (1999-2003), Bailey peaked with the Broncos in 2006 when he led the NFL with 10 interceptions. The shutdown corner finished his career with 52 career picks, which ranks 26th all-time. Of the 23 players in front of him on that list who have become Hall of Fame eligible, 13 eventually got inducted. Bailey was so good, for so long that it's almost impossible to imagine that he won't at least be a finalist in 2019, even if he doesn't necessarily make it in during his first year of eligibility.

Tony Gonzalez

If there's one lock for the Hall in 2019, it's probably Gonzalez. During his 17-year career with both the Chiefs and the Falcons, Gonzalez put up some insane numbers that will likely never be matched by a tight end. Although Rob Gronkowski has put up some huge numbers in his career, he'll likely have to stay healthy five to seven more years to even get close to matching everything that Gonzalez has done.

For one, Gonzalez ended his career with the second-most receptions in NFL history (1,325), behind only Jerry Rice. The former Chiefs tight end also has the sixth-most receiving yards in NFL history (15,127) and seventh most touchdown catches (111). The other thing about Gonzalez is that he almost seemed to get better as he got older. Not only was he named first-team All-Pro during his third season in 1999, but he also earned the honor in his penultimate season in 2012. Basically, Gonzalez seems like an absolute lock for induction in 2019, so Chiefs fans might want to start making their Canton plans now.

London Fletcher and Asante Samuel

Fletcher and Samuel are two players who could make some noise during their first-year of induction in 2019. During his 16-year career, Fletcher was a model of durability. From 2000 to 2013, Fletcher started in 221 straight games, which is the second longest streak by a defensive player in NFL history.

As for Samuel, he led the NFL in interceptions two times -- which was more than Bailey -- and won two Super Bowls with the Patriots. Samuel also had six career pick-sixes, which is tied for the 18th most in NFL history.

To get in the Hall of Fame next year, all five of those guys are going to have to compete with any finalist who didn't get inducted in 2018. Here's the entire list of finalists for this season. The Class of 2018 will be announced on Saturday night and anyone who doesn't get in will be eligible to be inducted into the Hall in 2019.

