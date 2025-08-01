The greatest football players of all time are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Saturday, four more players will join the greats in Canton.

Defensive end Jared Allen, wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, cornerback Eric Allen, and tight end Antonio Gates will be enshrined to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week. The Hall of Fame honors were a long time coming for both Sharpe and Eric Allen, while Gates and Jared Allen didn't have to wait as long.

If you're wondering if this is a small Hall of Fame class, it is. The class of four inductees is the smallest since 2005, and is the 19th time in the Hall of Fame's history a class has been composed of three or four inductees since the first four-person class was chosen in 1970.

Eric Allen, Jared Allen, and Gates were selected from the Modern-Era players pool of candidates while Sharpe was elected by the Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee. Sharpe joins his brother, Shannon Sharpe, as the first pair of brothers to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Gates becomes the first player to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame without playing a down of college football.

No coaches or contributors were selected to this year's class, which makes this Hall of Fame class even shorter than in years past. While the classes is short, the speeches will be long and worth the time for two of the game's best players from the 1990s and 2000s.

The Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony is a unique watch, and worth seeing the bronze busts revealed. Here's where you can watch the Hall of Fame enshrinement this Saturday.

Where to watch and stream