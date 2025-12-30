The Hall of Fame revealed its 15 modern-era finalists who will need 80% of the vote in order to receive a gold jacket and bronze bust in the 2026 class this summer, in Canton, Ohio.

Voters may vote for up to five modern-era players. Another vote will also take place to determine who will make it out of the senior/coach/contributor category. On the ballot this year are senior finalists Ken Anderson, Roger Craig and L.C. Greenwood, coach finalist Bill Belichick and contributor finalist Robert Kraft. Each of these finalists will also need 80% of the vote in order to receive enshrinement.

Here's a rundown of each of this year's modern-era finalists, a group that includes four former players who are eligible for the first time.

Willie Anderson, OT (1996-07)

Drew Brees, QB (2001-20)

Jahri Evans, G (2006-17)

Larry Fitzgerald, WR (2004-20)

Frank Gore, RB (2005-20)

Torry Holt, WR (1999-09)

Luke Kuechly, LB (2012-19)

Eli Manning, QB (2004-19)

Terrell Suggs, EDGE (2003-19)

Adam Vinatieri, K 1996-19)

Reggie Wayne, WR (2001-14)

Kevin Williams, DT (2003-15)

Jason Witten, TE (2003-20)

Darren Woodson, S (1992-03)

Marshal Yanda, OL (2007-19)

The entire 2026 Hall of Fame class will be announced on Feb. 5 from the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.