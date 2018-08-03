Pro Football Hall of Fame induction 2018: How to watch, stream, time, TV channel, speech order

Saturday's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony should be an interesting affair. The 2018 class of inductees is quite a doozy, as Robert Brazile, Bobby Beathard, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Brian Urlacher will all be enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

That class certainly brings plenty of personality (even without Owens, who will not attend the ceremony), and there should be some interesting speeches delivered as the Hall of Famers take to the stage and greet football immortality.

If you're interested in following the day's proceedings but won't be in Canton, here's what you'll need to know to check out the festivities from the comfort of your home.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

TV Channel: NFL Network, ESPN

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Order of speeches