A slew of gold jackets and bronze busts have already been made in preparation for this year's Hall of Fame ceremonies. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's 20-member Hall of Fame class will be celebrated in Canton, Ohio, this summer. Additionally, the 2021 induction class will also be inducted this August.

Based on the finalists, this year's class promises to include some of the highest-profile players in league history. Specifically, there are four first-time finalists (Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson and Jared Allen) whose candidacy will be exciting to watch. Along with the 15 modern-era player finalists, there is one senior finalist, one contributor finalist, and one coach who is a finalist.

This year's Hall of Fame class will be announced during Saturday's NFL Honors show. The 2020 Hall of Fame class will be honored in Canton from August 5-8. The 2021 class will be honored from August 6-9.

Here's a look at each of this year's finalists.

Modern-era player finalists

DE Jared Allen (2004-2015): A five-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Allen's 136 career sacks sit at 12th on the all-time list. Allen led the league in sacks in 2007 and in 2011.

DB Ronde Barber (1997-2012): The former Buccaneer is a member of the NFL's All-2000s Team. A key member of Tampa Bay's first championship team, Barber led the NFL in interceptions in 2001.

OL Tony Boselli (1995-2001): A member of the NFL's All-1990s Team, Boselli was a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro. His presence helped the Jaguars reach two AFC title games during the franchise's first five years of existence.

S Leroy Butler (1990-2001): The Packers' versatile defensive back was a member of the NFL's All-1990s Team. A four-time All-Pro and valued member of Green Bay's 1996 championship team, Butler tallied 38 interceptions, 20.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries.

OL Alan Faneca (1998-2007): A nine-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, Faneca was a key member of the Steelers' 2005 championship team. A member of the NFL's All-2000s Team, Faneca also played an integral role in the Jets' 2009 AFC title game run.

WR Torry Holt (1999-2009): Holt helped the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" win a Super Bowl during his rookie season. A seven-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL's All-2000s Team, Holt led the NFL in receiving in 2000 and in 2003.

WR Calvin Johnson (2007-2015): "Megatron" was a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL's All-2000s Team. A two-time receiving champion, Johnson's 1,964 yards is the highest single-season total in league history.

DB John Lynch (1993-2007): Lynch was a five-time Pro Bowler and strong safety and was also a Pro Bowler during each of his four seasons at free safety. Lynch played a key role in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl XXXVII victory.

QB Peyton Manning (1998-2015): The only five-time league MVP, Manning retired as the NFL's all-time career leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. The first starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises, Manning's 55 touchdown passes in 2013 is still a single-season record.

LB Clay Matthews (1978-1996): A four-time Pro Bowler, Matthews recorded a whopping 1,595 tackles during his career. Matthews, who is also credited with 69.5 career sacks (individual sacks did not become an official stat until 1982), played a key role on a Browns team that reached three AFC title games over a four-year span.

LB Sam Mills (1986-1997): A five-time Pro Bowler, Mills led the Saints to four playoff appearances from 1987-92. A member of the Panthers' inaugural team, Mills anchored a Carolina defense that advanced to the NFC title game in just its second year of existence.

DL Richard Seymour (2001-2012): A Pro Bowler at both defensive tackle and end, Seymour was a seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL's All-2000s Team. He played a key role on a Patriots team that won three Super Bowls over a four-year span.

LB Zach Thomas (1996-2008): Thomas was a tacking machine who racked up 1,734 tackles during his 13-year career. A key member of Miami's talented mid-90s defense, Thomas was a seven-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL's All-2000s Team.

WR Reggie Wayne (2001-2014): Unfairly cast as the Robin to Marvin Harrison's Batman, Wayne carved out his own niche in Indianapolis. A six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLI champion, Wayne led the NFL in receiving in 2007. The eighth all-time leading receiver at the time of his retirement, Wayne was the No. 1 receiver on the Colts' 2009 AFC championship team.

DB Charles Woodson (1998-2015): A former Heisman Trophy winner, Woodson's NFL accomplishments include Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, nine Pro Bowls, four All-Pro selections and a member of the NFL's All-2000s Team. Woodson was also a key contributor on two Super Bowl teams that included Green Bay's 2010 Super Bowl-winning team.

Senior finalist

WR Drew Pearson (1973-1983): A three-time All-Pro, Pearson is the only member of the NFL's All-1970s Team that is not already enshrined in Canton. The recipient of the NFL's first Hail Mary pass, Pearson helped lead the Cowboys to seven NFL championship game appearances, three NFC titles and a victory in Super Bowl XII.

Contributor finalist

Bill Nunn: Before being known as the Steelers' "Super Scout," Nunn was a successful sportswriter and managing editor of The Pittsburgh Courier, which was one of the nation's most influential Black publications. Nunn used his deep knowledge of historical Black college football programs to create an annual "Black College All-America Team."

In 1968, Nunn joined the Steelers as the team's assistant personnel director. Nunn is credited for acquiring the Steelers players that would contribute to the team's 1970s dynasty. Those players include Joe Greene, Mel Blount, L.C. Greenwood, Dwight White, Ernie Holmes, John Stallworth, Donnie Shell, Joe Gilliam and Frank Lewis, among others. Nunn, who died in 2014, is one of the few members of the Steelers' organization to play a hand in each of the team's six Super Bowl victories.

Coach finalist

Tom Flores: An assistant on the Raiders' first Super Bowl championship team, Flores was promoted to head coach following John Madden's retirement after the 1978 season. In 1980, the Raiders became the first wild-card team to win the Super Bowl after upsetting the favored Eagles in Super Bowl XV. Three years later, Flores led the Raiders to another Super Bowl upset, as the Raiders shocked Washington (the defending champion) in Super Bowl XVIII, 38-9. Flores' 1983 team would be the last AFC team to win the Super Bowl until 1997, when Denver upset the defending champion Packers in Super Bowl XXXII.

The first Latino quarterback in NFL history, Flores is also the first Latino head coach to win the Super Bowl. He is just one of just 12 head coaches with multiple Super Bowl victories, and just one of two coaches (Bill Belichick being the other) to defeat two Super Bowl-winning coaches in the big game.