Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead of playing football he has been on the frontlines as a medical worker. The veteran is the NFL's only medical school graduate and felt it was more important to be assisting those in a long-term care facility in his native Quebec than competing on the gridiron

The league is now honoring Duvernay-Tardif's sacrifice by displaying his medical scrubs and lab coat in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Today Gallery. The exhibit also has information on his opt-out decision.

Duvernay-Tardif shared a photo of the display on his Instagram page as well, writing, "I am truly honored to receive this recognition from the @profootballhof . I accept this on my behalf but also on behalf of all frontline workers who have dedicated their lives to protect our communities. Thank you!"

Duvernay-Tardif wrote in his announcement to defer from this season that if he was going to "take risks, I will do it caring for patients." He said if he shied away from helping when he could and played football instead, he would've felt like "a coward."

His stories on the preparation it takes to gear up safely to work with patients and the nerves he describes feeling before a shift are a reminder and insight to what medical workers and their families are enduring throughout the world.