Over a two-day period, 19 inductees will deliver speeches as the Pro Football Hall of Fame honors the members of its 2020 and 2021 classes. Because of the volume of inductees, each speaker has received a six-minute limit for their speech. An "Academy Awards-style" musical cue will be used, if necessary, if a speech reaches the eight-minute mark.

Below is the order for the 12 inductees of the Centennial Class who will deliver a speech on Saturday, August 7 in Canton, Ohio. The ceremony is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. There will be video tributes for the eight members of the Centennial Class that were elected posthumously: Bobby Dillon, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkly and George Young.

1. Troy Polamalu

2. Cliff Harris

3. Steve Atwater

4. Paul Tagliabue

5. Steve Hutchinson

6. Donnie Shell

7. Isaac Bruce

8. Jimbo Covert

9. Edgerrin James

10. Harold Carmichael

11. Jimmy Johnson

12. Bill Cowher

This will be the order for speeches that will be conducted as part of the 2021 induction ceremony, which will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 8. A video tribute will be presented for Bill Nunn, who received induction as a contributor.

1. Drew Pearson

2. Tom Flores

3. Peyton Manning

4. John Lynch

5. Calvin Johnson

6. Alan Faneca

7. Charles Woodson

This year's Hall of Fame festivities will begin with the Hall of Fame Game, which will be played between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 5 at 8 p.m. The game will be played inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which has hosted each Hall of Fame Game since 1962.