There was no bigger winner from the NFL's first week of preseason football than Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little, as the 21-year-old hit a 70-yard field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers that is likely the longest made kick in football history.

Since this made kick took place in the preseason, it will not be featured in the NFL record books. Justin Tucker's 66-yard field goal in 2021 still stands, but Little will still be featured in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH. According to NFL.com, the Hall of Fame requested Little's jersey and shoe to display in "football heaven."

Perhaps Tucker's record should have an asterisk next to it, but since Little proved he possesses a cannon for a right leg, maybe he will get a shot to match this distance in the near future.

"You see him do it all the time," Jaguars punter and holder Logan Cooke said, via the Jaguars' official website. "He hit a 72[-yarder] out here in a two-minute drill [in a recent practice]. You know he has the leg, so when he hits it straight you're like, 'All right. It has to be good.'"

You have to credit Jaguars first-year coach Liam Coen for giving his young kicker a shot to kick a field goal from his own 40-yard line!

Little has established himself as the kicker to watch this season. The Arkansas product was selected by Jacksonville in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft at just 20 years old. As a rookie, he made 27 of 29 field goals with a long of 59 yards, and all 27 of his extra-point attempts.

Now, his No. 39 jersey is on its way to Canton.