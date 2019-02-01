Pro Football Hall of Fame: Troy Polamalu headlines possible class of 2020 with Peyton Manning lurking in 2021

For any Hall of Fame finalist who doesn't get elected in 2019, there's some good news: There should be plenty of room to be inducted in 2020.

With the class of 2019 being selected on Saturday -- you can see the list of finalists here -- that means we can officially start looking toward 2020. One thing you're going to notice instantly about the players who will be eligible for induction for the first time in 2020 is that the Hall is about to be hit with possibly the weakest group of first-year nominees in recent history.

As a matter of fact, there's a chance that we won't see any first-year eligible players get inducted next year, which is something that rarely happens in Canton. In 19 of the past 20 years, there's been at least one first-year eligible player inducted, with 2012 serving as the lone exception.

Next year is going to be a key year for a lot of fringe candidates and that's because it will likely represent their best shot at induction in the near future, and that's mainly because the potential class of 2021 will be absolutely loaded with players like Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson all eligible for induction.

So who has a shot to get into the Hall of Fame in 2020 as a first-year eligible player?

Let's find out.

Troy Polamalu, safety, Steelers (2003-14)

When it comes to the class of 2020, Polamalu is the definitely the one first-year eligible player who will have the best shot of getting inducted next year, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's going to happen. The big problem for Polamalu is that the Pro Football Hall of Fame seems to have something against inducting safeties. As a matter of fact, we haven't seen a safety get inducted in his first-year of eligibility since 1986, when Ken Houston was enshrined (Although Ed Reed could join that list on Saturday if he gets inducted). The other issue for Polamalu is that there's currently a logjam at safety with John Lynch and Steve Atwater also hoping to get inducted. Lynch has been a finalist for six straight years and voters might feel the need to put him in before they enshrine Polamalu. Atwater was a finalist for the second time this year and voters might also want to put him in before giving the nod to Polamalu.

The one thing about Polamalu is that his resume is definitely Hall of Fame worthy. During his 12 seasons with the Steelers, Polamalu won two Super Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro a total of four times.

Reggie Wayne, receiver, Colts (2001-14)

If Wayne does get into the Hall of Fame, it almost certainly won't come in his first year of eligibility and that's because the selection committee rarely votes in a receiver on the first ballot. Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, only three receivers have gone in on their first ballot: Steve Largent, Jerry Rice and Randy Moss. Although Wayne had a solid career, we can probably all agree that he wasn't quite on the same level as those three players.

Wayne's candidacy could end up turning into a hot button topic for the next few years. Although he arguably produced Hall of Fame numbers, he also played in one of the most prolific offenses in NFL history. Former Rams receiver Isaac Bruce, who was a part of the Greatest Show on Turf offense, has been shut out of the Hall of Fame for three straight years even though he finished his career with the fifth-most receiving yards in NFL history (15,208). On Wayne's end, he currently ranks 10th all-time in both receptions (1,070) and receiving yards (14,345). One other thing that could work against Wayne is that if he gets in, that would mean the Colts would eventually have three Hall of Famers from the Manning era. Marvin Harrison is already in the Hall and Manning will definitely be joining him when he becomes eligible in 2021. Some voters might view Wayne's numbers as being in the right place at the right time.

We're lumping these two players together because they were teammates for seven seasons and they both have an outside shot of getting into the Hall. First, let's start with Willis. Although his career was cut short due to injuries, he definitely has some outside support for the Hall of Fame and a lot of that is support is coming from his former coach in San Francisco: Jim Harbaugh.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame awaits Patrick Willis! A five tool Linebacker! Consummate Football Player! — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) March 12, 2015

During his seven seasons, Willis was basically an unstoppable force who led the NFL in tackles a total of two times (2007, 2009). Not only was Willis voted to the Pro Bowl seven times, but he also named first-team All-Pro a total of five times. Willis was also named the NFL's defensive rookie of the year in 2007. The argument for Willis is that he was basically the best player at his position for nearly six years.

As for Smith, although his credentials aren't as impressive as what Willis brings to the table, he was more effective over a longer period of time. Smith spent the first seven seasons of his career in Cincinnati, where he racked up 43.5 sacks for a Bengals defense that went from NFL laughing stock when he was drafted in 2001 to playoff-caliber just four years later. Although Smith struggled during his final year in Cincinnati (2007), he had a career resurgence during his seven seasons with the 49ers. During his time in San Francisco, Smith was named an All-Pro three times (First-team in 2011 and second-team in both 2012 and 2013).

Of course, even if Smith does end up getting elected to the Hall of Fame, it almost certainly won't come in 2020 during his first year of eligibility. Smith might both end up getting in some day, but it likely won't be happening anytime soon.