After Bill Belichick was snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his first year as an eligible candidate last February, there were questions about whether the Hall needed to start thinking about changing its selection process, and that's exactly what has happened.

Hall of Fame president Jim Porter announced Friday that the HOF will make some massive changes to how players, coaches and contributors are selected.

"The Hall continually reviews its bylaws to ensure the selection process reflects the highest standards of integrity and the magnitude of election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Porter said in a statement. "There is no more important task at the Hall of Fame than the election of each new class."

The most notable change is probably the elimination of the seniors category. Another big change is that the selection committee will be trimmed from 50 members to just 28.

Here are the seven notable bylaw changes that will be implemented starting with the Class of 2027:

1. Committee size: The selection committee will be reduced from 50 members to 28. Their voting status (25 voting, three nonvoting participants) will be determined annually. The slate of selectors will be announced after all 50 individuals who elected the Class of 2026 are notified of their status.

2. Committee structure: Under the old structure, there was one voter representing each NFL team (32 total), 17 at-large selectors and one Pro Football Writers of America representative. Under the new structure, there will be 27 at-large selectors and one PFWA representative.

3. Player eligibility: The seniors category will essentially be eliminated, with everyone now going into a single pool of all eligible candidates following the mandatory five-year retirement period.

4. Contributor eligibility: This will expand from individuals who "contributed to the game outside of playing or coaching" to consideration of a candidate's full football résumé, which may include playing, coaching and other contributions to the sport.

5. Candidates considered at annual meeting: When the committee votes on the finalists in each class, it will consider 15 people: 13 players, one coach and one contributor. The coach and contributor will be determined by their respective subcommittees. Under the old bylaws, the finalists were whittled down to 15 modern-era players, three seniors, one coach and one contributor for a total of 20.

6. Seniors on final ballot: With the seniors category eliminated, senior players will no longer be given a special spot on the final ballot. The new bylaws will eliminate the previous maximum of three senior finalists, with all eligible players now considered together in a single pool regardless of how long they have been retired.

7. Carryover candidates: Under the old rule, if a player was a finalist for the Hall of Fame, he would automatically return as a finalist the following year, but that will no longer be the case.

One other notable change is that only one person will present each finalist for induction, and that person won't be part of the selection committee. Under the old rule, a player would usually be presented by the selection committee member who represented the team the player played for. So Drew Brees, who was inducted in 2026, would have had his case presented by the committee member representing the Saints.

According to Porter, the Hall is making these massive changes to help overcome "unintended biases" in three main areas: "The disparate skills of the individuals making the initial presentations of nominees for election at the annual meeting; the assignment of a selector to each of the NFL's 32 member clubs; and issues related to players reaching their final years of eligibility in the modern-era players category."

In Belichick's situation, he was under consideration last year with one contributor (Robert Kraft) and three seniors. To get in, Belichick would have needed 80% of the vote from the 50-person committee, but that didn't happen. For the upcoming year, if he's a finalist again, he'll go up against one contributor and 13 players. Each class going forward will have between three and seven members, so almost 50% of the finalists could be enshrined each year if the vote goes their way.

This is a massive set of changes by the Hall of Fame, and it probably hurts senior candidates the most. Under the old rules, they would be named finalists in their own separate category, but under the new rules, they'll be lumped in with all eligible players, and it's hard to see very many of them getting enshrined going forward.

The new selection process will be put to the test for the first time in 2027, when we'll see several first-time eligible players like Ben Roethlisberger, Rob Gronkowski and Adrian Peterson.