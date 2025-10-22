Fifty-two modern-era players, headlined by first-time nominees Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Larry Fitzgerald and Jason Witten, advanced in the latest round of the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class voting process. Voting by the Modern-Era Players Screening Committee reduced the pool for next year's class from September's 128-player list to the current 52.

Brees, Rivers, Fitzgerald and Witten are among eight players in their first year of eligibility who are still in the running for inclusion in the 2026 class. Also in that group are running backs Frank Gore and LeSean McCoy, tight end Greg Olsen and center Maurkice Pouncey.

Five players eligible for the first time -- quarterback Alex Smith, offensive lineman David DeCastro, defensive linemen Geno Atkins and Jurrell Casey and linebacker Thomas Davis -- did not make the cut from 128 to 52.

The 2010 Super Bowl MVP when he led the Saints over the Colts, Brees ranks second all-time in career passing yards and career passing touchdowns. Rivers presents an interesting case. He ranks seventh in career passing yards and sixth in career passing touchdowns. However, he never reached a Super Bowl, and he compiled just a 5-7 record in the playoffs. He is also a contemporary of two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, who did not get in last year in his first year of eligibility and is once again eligible this year.

Fitzgerald and Witten rank second and fourth, respectively, in career receptions. Fitzgerald is also second in career receiving yards and sixth in career receiving touchdowns.

The following 52 players will now receive consideration from the full Selection Committee. Asterisks indicate a 2025 finalist, and italics indicate a nominee in their first year of eligibility.

QUARTERBACKS (3): Drew Brees, *Eli Manning, Philip Rivers

RUNNING BACKS (8): Warrick Dunn, Eddie George, Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Lorenzo Neal (FB), *Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters

WIDE RECEIVERS (7): Anquan Boldin, Larry Fitzgerald, *Torry Holt, Jimmy Smith, *Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward, *Reggie Wayne

TIGHT ENDS (2): Greg Olsen, Jason Witten

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (12): *Willie Anderson (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), *Jahri Evans (G), Olin Kreutz (C), Nick Mangold (C), Logan Mankins (G), Maurkice Pouncey (C), Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G), *Marshal Yanda (G)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (6): John Abraham (DE also LB), Robert Mathis (DE), Haloti Ngata (DT), Simeon Rice (DE), Vince Wilfork (DT/NT), Kevin Williams (DT)

LINEBACKERS (4): London Fletcher, James Harrison, *Luke Kuechly, *Terrell Suggs

DEFENSIVE BACKS (6): Rodney Harrison (S), Asante Samuel (CB), Earl Thomas (S), Charles Tillman (CB), Troy Vincent (CB), *Darren Woodson (S)

PUNTERS/KICKERS (3): Gary Anderson (K), Shane Lechler (P), *Adam Vinatieri (K)

SPECIAL TEAMS (1): Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB)

Twenty-five semifinalists will be announced in about five weeks, per the release.