Pro Football Hall of Famer explains why Aaron Rodgers is better than Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers might not have as many Super Bowl rings or MVP awards as Tom Brady, but he's definitely a better quarterback. At least according to Shannon Sharpe.

Although we'll probably be debating for the rest of time about who the best NFL quarterback is, the former Broncos tight end attempted to bring the debate to an end last week by proclaiming that Rodgers is definitely better than Brady.

Oh, and for the record, Sharpe is aware that Brady has won five Super Bowl rings (compared to one for Rodgers) and three MVP awards (compared to two for Rodgers), but he still thinks the Packers quarterback is better.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer explained his reasoning on a recent episode of FS1's "Undisputed."

"Who's the better of the two? It's Rodgers. Who's the more accomplished of the two? Clearly, it's Tom Brady," Sharpe said. "But here's the thing… We have never, ever, in the history of football seen a guy that possesses what Aaron Rodgers possesses. Nobody, no quarterback in history, has the touch, the accuracy, the ability to throw the ball moving left or right, throw the ball from the pocket, throw the ball from different plains. No one has ever been able to do it with the accuracy that Aaron Rodgers has been able to do it."

Sharpe then named a few of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time and said that Rodgers was basically a perfect combination of all of them.

"Drew Brees has his accuracy. Montana has touch," Sharpe said. "Being able to throw the ball just purely from the pocket, Dan Marino was second-to-none, but when you combine everything, and then you throw on top of that, the dude got legs and can get out of harm's way. I don't really know why there's still a debate."

Like a good defense attorney, Sharpe then closed his argument with his strongest point.

"There's not a throw that Tom Brady can make that Aaron Rodgers can't, but there are several throws that Aaron Rodgers can make that Tom Brady only dreams of making," Sharpe said.

In related news, Sharpe will probably never be welcomed into a Boston-area sports bar ever again. Of course, the good news for the rest of the world is that we're actually going to get to see this debate play out on the field this season.

The Packers will be making a trip to New England in Week 9, which is big, because Rodgers has NEVER player there. The last time the Packers played at New England came in 2010, but Rodgers didn't play in that game due to a concussion, which means this will likely be the first and only time we see Rodgers and Brady duel it out at Gillette.

The only time Rodgers and Brady have ever met during the regular season came in 2014, when Rodgers led the Packers to a 26-21 win over the Patriots at Lambeau Field. In that game, Rodgers was slightly better, throwing for 368 yards and two touchdowns, while Brady threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns of his own.