PHILADELPHIA -- Through 18 practices, three preseason games, and four long weeks of summer, the Philadelphia Eagles begin their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions as the 2025 season is underway. This training camp had a different feel than last season, but not in a bad way (of course, everything will be taken differently compared to a Super Bowl season).

The Eagles offense is still trying to find its form, while navigating its way with numerous injuries to the wide receiver position. That unit even experienced an upgrade with John Metchie III arriving via a trade this week, adding depth to a thin room behind the starting lineup.

On the defensive side of the ball, the cornerback battle is still ongoing. The Eagles acquired Jakorian Bennett to battle for the CB2 job with Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo, yet no one has seized the job (Jackson does appear he's going to be the Week 1 starter). Cooper DeJean is starting to get reps at outside cornerback, but DeJean is still expected to play the slot.

At safety, Andrew Mukuba appeared to win the job but an injury has kept him out of practice. Sydney Brown is the front-runner to win that job if Mukuba is out, or DeJean could move back to safety again.

With all the position battles and fights for roster spots on the second-youngest roster in the NFL, the Eagles' 53-man roster is hard to predict. Here's our final projection at the conclusion of the preseaosn, not taking into account potential moves general amnager Howie Roseman may make.

Quarterback (3)

Hurts and McKee are the no-brainers on this roster, but the Eagles had to have a third quarterback -- who likely was coming from outside the current roster. That ended up being Howell, who has started games in this league with the Commanders and who the Vikings acquired this offseason.

The Eagles traded a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 seventh-round pick to the Vikings for Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Howell will be the developmental third quarterback, and could be QB2 in Week 1 depending on McKee's finger injury.

They'll bank on McCord clearing waivers and sign him to the practice squad. As for Thompson-Robinson? He'll likely have to find another team for this season.

Unexpected key NFL position battles to watch in final week of 2025 preseason: Cowboys QBs, Eagles CBs and more Cody Benjamin

Running back (3)

This one is chalk, as all three have been roster locks since the start of camp. Of the three players who are cut among the running backs, Powell had the best training camp and should compete for a spot on the practice squad.

Johnson is also under strong consideration for the practice squad based on how he performed in the final preseason game. He had a strong finish to the summer.

Fullback (1)

Who makes the roster: Ben VanSumeren

Ben VanSumeren Who's cut: None

VanSumeren converted to fullback over the offseason and the Eagles have subpackages involving a fullback. He's on the roster, and can play linebacker if the Eagles are thin there. VanSumeren is also a key special teams contributor on this roster.

Wide receiver (5)

Finding the final wide receiver spots was one of the unheralded battles in camp. Once the Eagles traded for Metchie, Smith and Cooper were battling for one roster spot. Wilson had season-ending surgery last week, but the Eagles will go five receivers here since they are forced to go with three quarterbacks.

Cooper had an excellent training camp and deserves for a roster spot over Smith, even though Smith was a fifth-round pick last season and can return punts. Smith can land on the practice squad if needed, as the Eagles have Cooper DeJean as the punt returner if needed. Remember, Dotson can return punts too.

Tight end (3)

The Eagles figured out part of the tight end situation when they traded Harrison Bryant to the Houston Texans, leaving the last tight end spot open between Granson and Jenkins. Granson has been a reliable pass catcher and can start games in the league, so he gets the slight nod over Jenkins.

Offensive linemen (10)

The Eagles starting offensive line is set with Mailata, Dickerson (when healthy), Jurgens, Steen, and Johnson. But what about the backups?

Toth appeared to have a spot locked up considering he was the first player the Eagles called upon to fill in for Dickerson at left guard. He has a vested veteran and isn't subject to waivers, so the Eagles can just cut him and bring him back on the practice squad. The Eagles traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson for Green, but would they swallow enough pride to move on from him following a disappointing camp?

Kendall makes the team as the backup center (and cross-trained at left guard), while Pryor will be the swing tackle (as he can play the left or right side, along with guard). The Eagles also like Kinnard and his development, so Pryor and Kinnard make the team over Lamm -- who came out of retirement this offseason. Kinnard may be starting Week 1 at guard for Dickerson as he recovers from his injury.

Hinton and Williams were draft picks this season, and both should end up on the practice squad. The Eagles won't take a chance Hinton passes through waivers, so he makes it. Pierce is still a project at guard, and should be on the practice squad.

Edge rusher (5)

The biggest strength on the Eagles roster last season has some question marks. Don't be surprised if the Eagles look to upgrade here, as this group lacks a difference-maker at the position. Uche has been solid in camp while Ojulari has come along, but both are rotational pieces.

One injury and this group may be in serious trouble. Roseman may have to make a move here,a nd fast.

Johnson makes the team over Powell-Ryland because of his special teams value, but it will be difficult for the Eagles to part ways with Powell-Ryland -- a late draft pick.

Defensive tackle (6)

This group is talented and loaded -- starting with Carter. Davis is leaner and has looked good all of camp, while Ojomo is the popular pick to have a breakout season. Hall had a strong camp and likely earned a roster spot after Thomas Booker was dealt, while Young has come along enough to warrant using a roster spot on him (was a former third-round pick by the Raiders).

Off-ball linebacker (4)

Another position of strength on the defense, the Eagles are set here. Campbell is expected to start next to Baun in Week 1, but Trotter Jr. has also had an excellent summer. Trotter Jr. is a starting linebacker in the league, despite seemingly losing the job to Campbell. Mondon has also had an impressive summer.

Dean will start the season on the PUP list as he's recovering from a torn patella tendon. The Eagles can take their time with his recovery.

Cornerback (6)

This group is solid, but finding the starter opposite Mitchell has been difficult. This comes down to Bennett and how well he learns the playbook, as Ringo struggled this summer. Jackson didn't seize the job either, but is the favorite to start Week 1.

DeJean could be the outside cornerback if McWilliams can be consistent in the slot. Both are in the competition to start at outside cornerback as well.

Safety (4)

Mukuba was the front-runner for the job opposite Blankenship prior to his injury in practice this past week, but he's a playmaker when healthy. Brown is expected be the starter come Week 1.

DeJean can also play safety in base defense too. This group has good football players and is a deeper unit than initially expected. Keep in mind defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is a fan of McCollum.

Specialists (3)

This unit is chalk. Elliott and Mann are mainstays and Hughlett signed to be the long snapper this offseason.