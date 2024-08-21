PHILADELPHIA -- Less than a week remains until the Philadelphia Eagles have to trim their roster to 53 players. Using the past four weeks as an indicator, quite a few players who entered training camp on the roster bubble earned a spot.

Some players even played their way off the roster -- for now. Initial 53-man rosters are harder to project, thanks to the expanded practice squads and vested veterans (three or more credited seasons) being able to skip through waivers. Those veterans can land on a practice squad and be elevated early in the season, giving teams time to actually make a decision on their active roster status.

The practice squad is up to 16 players now, four of which can be reserved to vested veterans. This makes the 53-man rosters difficult to project, along with which of the young players teams will project so they don't go through the waiver frenzy in the 24-hour aftermath of the roster deadline cuts.

This will be the first of two Eagles' 53-man roster projections for CBS Sports, as the second one will occur following the final preseason game on Saturday. Here is the initial 53-man roster projection with two training camp practices and a preseason game remaining:

Quarterback (3)

Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee

This one is pretty obvious, as the Eagles have Hurts as their franchise quarterback and traded for Pickett to be the QB2 this offseason. There's still a battle between Pickett and McKee for the QB2 job, but Pickett has been getting most of the second-team reps in training camp.

Running Back (3)

Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Gainwell, Will Shipley

Would the Eagles keep four running backs like last year? None of the backs behind the three roster locks has stood out, as Lew Nichols and Kendall Milton could be stashed on the practice squad, Tyrion Davis-Price can impress with a strong last preseason game (the former 49ers third-round pick signed to a futures deal this offseason), as the Eagles still are giving him chances to crack the roster.

The Eagles are likely to go with three backs for now. Barkley is the clear No. 1, while Gainwell and Shipley have their own packages in this offense.

Wide Receiver (5)

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson, Parris Campbell

The Eagles had a few candidates fighting for roster spots, but the field is starting to play itself out. Browns and Smith are obvious lots, while Covey is one of the game's best punt returners and impressed as a receiver this camp -- emerging as the WR3 front-runner. Wilson had a strong start to camp and is a receiver Hurts trusts on the outside. Campbell has enough veteran experience to garner the final spot (he was with the first team prior to his groin injury).

Don't be surprised if the Eagles look to add from outside the organization here, via trade or the waiver wire. These five likely aren't the five Philadelphia will enter the season with.

John Ross could land on the practice squad as a vested veteran. The question lies with Ainias Smith, as the Eagles did use a fifth-round pick on him. Smith has struggled through most of camp, but would Philadelphia part ways with a draft pick and let him hit waivers? Smith is a player to watch in the final preseason game.

Tight End (3)

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, E.J. Jenkins

Calcaterra won the TE2 job with an impressive summer, leaving the TE3 job open between Jenkins, C.J. Uzomah and Albert Okwuegbunam. Jenkins has impressed the most of the three, and the coaching staff seems to like him. He's been excellent catching the football and has stood out over Uzomah. Okwuegbunam has been nonexistent for most of camp.

Offensive Line (10)

Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Trevor Keegan, Dylan McMahon, Tyler Steen, Darian Kinnard

The Eagles may go with 10 linemen this year, thanks to keeping just three backs and five wide receivers. This second team offensive line is deeper than many think, with two intriguing rookies in Keegan and McMahon. Fred Johnson has the upper hand on the third tackle spot, but Philadelphia also likes Kinnard as extra tackle depth. Kinnard can move inside to play guard, but the Eagles haven't used him much there in camp.

Brett Toth can play center, guard, and tackle -- making his versatility very difficult for the Eagles to part ways with. Someone has to be the odd man out here, especially if Steen's ankle injury isn't long term. The final spot may be coming down to Toth and Kinnard.

Defensive end/pass rusher (6)

Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith, Brandon Graham, Jalyx Hunt, Patrick Johnson

Unlike most years, this position has five locks with Huff, Sweat, Smith, Graham and Hunt. The Eagles keep six because of the performance of Johnson, who has stood out this preseason as a pass rusher and his ability to play special teams.

Julian Okwara has had a solid camp, but hasn't been as consistent as Johnson. Okwara could end up on the practice squad.

Huff and Sweat are the starters on the edge, while Smith and Graham are expected to rotate off the edge. Don't be surprised if Hunt earns some snaps in the rotation as well. He's been a pleasant surprise in camp.

Defensive tackle (5)

Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Thomas Booker

The back end of the defensive tackle battle is one of the toughest to predict. The Eagles have three worthy candidates in Booker, Marlon Tuipulotu and PJ Mustipher, as defensive coordinator Vic Fangio seeks a backup nose tackle behind Jordan Davis for odd fronts.

Fangio mentioned Booker at his press conference earlier in the week, and the defensive coordinator has been honest to a fault. Booker has certainly played his way into serious roster consideration, perhaps as a player the Eagles do not want to lose to waivers.

The Eagles could go six defensive tackles based on how well Booker and Mustipher are playing. Tuipulotu has been with the team for several years, but hasn't shown much this summer. That roster spot may be Booker's to lose.

Off-ball linebacker (5)

Devin White, Nakobe Dean, Zack Baun, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Ben VanSumeren

This is another position the Eagles could keep six, but this also depends on how veteran Oren Burks plays in the final week. Burks has been injured throughout camp (knee) and just return to practice this weekend. While Burks was out, White and Dean have emerged into the contenders to start -- with Baun still in the mix with the first team (Baun and White still start practice with the first team).

Trotter has been impressive this camp, with his instincts definitely showing on tape. VanSumeren is a standout special teamer who can cover tight ends in space. Brandon Smith is a dark horse to sneak onto the 53-man roster, as he's been excellent on kickoff coverage this summer.

Cornerback (6)

Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Josh Jobe

Slay and Rodgers appear slated to start on the outside with Mitchell in the slot. DeJean is back from his hamstring injury, but still is getting ramped up before he earns significant snaps in the secondary. Ringo can start on the outside, is an excellent second-team corner and standout special teamer.

The final spot comes down to Jobe or Eli Ricks. Jobe is arguably the best special teamer on the Eagles and the coaching staff likes him, so he gets the nod. Ricks could be used as trade bait to upgrade another position, as he's good enough to be on an active roster.

Safety (4)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox

Thanks to the game of chicken with Bradberry, this one is tough to project. Bradberry is learning safety after the Eagles decided not to let him go earlier this summer, still hoping to find a trade partner to take on his contract. The Eagles may just release him on cutdown day, but Fangio likes his coverage ability -- and Bradberry can always slide back into cornerback for certain packages.

Tristin McCollum may be a player the Eagles don't want to let go, as he's had a good camp -- and one can make the case he's outplayed Bradberry. Perhaps the Eagles cut bait with Bradberry and roll with McCollum until Brown returns. Being a good special teamer works in McCollum's favor (Bradberry doesn't play special teams). This will be one of the most interesting roster decisions come next week.

For now, Bradberry stays on the roster. The Eagles have an out with Sydney Brown still on the PUP list and Caden Sterns working his way back from injury. They can figure out the safety puzzle later.

Kicker, punter, long snapper (3)

Jake Elliott (K), Braden Mann (P), Rick Lovato (LS)

The Eagles have their kicker, punter and long snapper on lock. The only question that remains: Who's taking the kickoffs in the new formation: Elliott or Mann?