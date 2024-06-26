The 2024 NFL Draft is all about projection, but teams spend a lot of money to take as much guesswork as possible out of the equation. Taking a sample size of the past five years, CBSSports.com was able to provide some insight into the prototypical player at each defensive position, as well as where teams are able to get them on draft weekend.

Edge rusher

Over the past five years, 12 edge rushers have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press: Myles Garrett (Browns), T.J. Watt (Steelers), Micah Parsons (Cowboys), Maxx Crosby (Raiders), Nick Bosa (49ers), Haason Reddick (Eagles), Robert Quinn (Rams and Bears), Khalil Mack (Bears), Za'Darius Smith (Packers), Chandler Jones (Cardinals), Shaq Barrett (Buccaneers) and Cam Jordan (Saints).

Here is the prototype for the All-Pro edge rushers over the past five years:

Height 6-foot-3 and 1/2 inches Weight 260 pounds Hand size 10.3 inches Arm length 33.4 inches Wingspan 80.3 inches 40-yard dash 4.67 seconds 10-yard split 1.63 seconds Bench press (225 pounds) 23.4 reps Vertical jump 34.7 inches Broad jump 121.6 inches 3-cone drill 7.04 seconds 20-yard shuttle 4.42 seconds

Nine of these 12 players were taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. Crosby, Smith and Barrett were the exceptions. Smith was the only prospect to run slower than a 7.13-second time in the 3-cone drill during the pre-draft process.

NFL player who profiles as potential All-Pro

Josh Allen, Jaguars

If Watt, Parsons, Crosby, Bosa and Garrett are healthy, it is going to be really difficult to break onto the All-Pro team, but Allen profiles as a possibility. He earned a massive contract extension from Jacksonville this offseason after recording 17.5 sacks. His 18.3% pass rush win rate, according to TruMedia, was the fourth-best mark in the NFL behind Parsons, Garrett and Bryce Huff, formerly of the Jets.

Allen was a first-round pick, and his NFL Scouting Combine testing was in line with the prototype. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds with a 7.15-second 3-cone drill and a 1.57 second 10-yard split.

NFL Draft prospect who profiles as potential All-Pro

Mykel Williams, Georgia

The decision came down to two SEC East players: Tennessee's James Pearce and Williams. Pearce would likely test better right now, but Williams is more of a complete player at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds. The Georgia native has had 4.5 sacks in each of his past two seasons with the Bulldogs, and there is another level to which he can take his game.

Interior defensive linemen

Over the past five years, nine interior defensive linemen have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press: Aaron Donald (Rams), Chris Jones (Chiefs), Justin Madubuike (Ravens), Dexter Lawrence (Giants), Quinnen Williams (Jets), Jeffery Simmons (Titans), Cam Heyward (Steelers), DeForest Buckner (Colts) and Grady Jarrett (Falcons).

Here is the prototype for an All-Pro defensive tackle over the past five years:

Height 6-foot-3 and 1/2 inches Weight 302 pounds Hand size 10.0 inches Arm length 33.5 inches Wingspan 81.4 inches 40-yard dash 4.93 seconds 10-yard split 1.69 seconds Bench press (225 pounds) 31.6 reps Vertical jump 30.0 inches Broad jump 112.2 inches 3-cone drill 7.36 seconds 20-yard shuttle 4.51 seconds

Only two of these players were taken beyond the 40th overall selection: Madubuike (No. 71 overall) and Jarrett (No. 137 overall). Between the offensive series and this view, there is one general rule: a team looking for an All-Pro in the trenches needs to identify and draft that player in the first round. High-quality players are easier to find later in the draft as one moves away from the ball.

There are a lot of gaps in the defensive tackle prototype because a handful did not do explosive testing (broad and vertical jumps) or agility drills (3-cone drill and 20-yard short shuttle). Length is key, however, Donald and Jarrett are the only two with sub 80-inch wingspans.

NFL player who profiles as potential All-Pro

Jalen Carter, Eagles

Carter did not do athletic testing at the NFL Combine, and there was criticism about his conditioning at the Georgia Pro Day. However, he completed his rookie season without incident and performed at a very high level. Carter is in line with the height, weight and length portion of the prototype. The ex-Bulldog had the 12th-most created pass rush pressures among interior defenders last season, according to TruMedia.

Christian Wilkins of the Raiders is another that stands out.

NFL Draft prospect who profiles as potential All-Pro

Deone Walker, Kentucky

There are a lot of very talented interior defenders eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft, but Walker (6-foot-6, 348 pounds) is unique. He would fit into the taller tier of interior defenders, but when testing time arrives, he should be among the top performers pound for pound.

At his size, most would assume he is a run-stuffing nose tackle. Those players are not first-round picks unless they can provide a bit of pass rush as well. The Detroit native finished last season with 51 pressures, which was 21st most in college football, according to TruMedia -- three behind first-round selection Dallas Turner.

Linebacker

Over the past five years, 14 linebackers have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press: Fred Warner (49ers), Roquan Smith (Ravens), Quincy Williams (Jets), Demario Davis (Saints), Bobby Wagner (Seahawks), Patrick Queen (Ravens), Matt Milano (Bills), C.J. Mosley (Ravens and Jets), Darius Leonard (Colts), De'Vondre Campbell (Packers), Devin White (Buccaneers), Lavonte David (Buccaneers), Eric Kendricks (Vikings) and Luke Kuechly (Panthers).

Here is the prototype for an All-Pro linebacker over the past five years:

Height 6-foot-1 Weight 234 pounds Hand size 9.7 inches Arm length 32.3 inches Wingspan 78.2 inches 40-yard dash 4.57 seconds 10-yard split 1.59 seconds Bench press (225 pounds) 21.7 reps Vertical jump 37.1 inches Broad jump 122.3 inches 3-cone drill 7.13 seconds 20-yard shuttle 4.29 seconds

A total of 57.1% of All-Pro linebackers over the past five years were taken in the top-50 overall. Teams are finding contributors later in the draft. As players move farther from the line of scrimmage, they are asked to make more plays in space, which puts an emphasis on instincts and reaction time. It can be difficult to quantify those qualities in traditional athletic testing. A more widespread usage of in-game GPS testing is the future in identifying players at these positions because teams can begin to make apples to apples comparisons from live game settings.

An average wingspan of nearly 79 inches is pretty absurd but also necessary as linebackers contend with reach blocks and finishing in space.

NFL player who profiles as potential All-Pro

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Browns

Owusu-Koramoah made great strides within his first season under the direction of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. The Notre Dame product often draws criticism for the amount of missed tackles with which he is credited because he is flying sideline to sideline like a pinball. However, he is also making plays in which other players are incapable. Last season, he stuffed the stat sheet with 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 2 interceptions. There is no reason to believe Owusu-Koramoah can not take another step in his second season within the defensive scheme.

NFL Draft prospect who profiles as potential All-Pro

Harold Perkins, LSU

There are physical and performance similarities between Owusu-Koramoah and Perkins. Perkins is taking on his second defensive coordinator since arriving in Baton Rouge. He is a fluid talent with a well-rounded skillset allowing him to rush the passer, drop into coverage or fit run gaps.

Cornerback

Over the past five years, 19 cornerbacks have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press: DaRon Bland (Cowboys), Sauce Gardner (Jets), Trent McDuffie (Chiefs), Jaylon Johnson (Bears), Charvarius Ward (49ers), Taron Johnson (Bills), Patrick Surtain II (Broncos), Jaire Alexander (Packers), James Bradberry (Eagles), Trevon Diggs (Cowboys), Jalen Ramsey (Jaguars and Rams), J.C. Jackson (Patriots), A.J. Terrell (Falcons), Xavien Howard (Dolphins), Tre'Davious White (Bills), Stephon Gilmore (Patriots), Marlon Humphrey (Ravens), Marcus Peters (Chiefs and Rams) and Richard Sherman (Seahawks).

Here is the prototype for an All-Pro cornerback over the past five years:

Height 6-foot Weight 197 pounds Hand size 9.2 inches Arm length 31.9 inches Wingspan 76.5 inches 40-yard dash 4.46 seconds 10-yard split 1.54 seconds Bench press (225 lbs.) 14.9 reps Vertical jump 36.0 inches Broad jump 124.3 inches 3-cone drill 6.90 seconds 20-yard shuttle 4.17 seconds

The cornerback position is incredibly volatile, which is why there have been 19 with the distinction of being named an All-Pro by the Associated Press over the past five years. Only four (Gardner, Alexander, Ramsey and White) have been named an All-Pro twice over the same time period. 63.2% of the contingent were taken in the top-50 overall. However, only two of the six cornerback representatives last season were taken in the first round.

The 10-yard split differential from the high end of the range (1.61) to the low end (1.47) was just 0.14 seconds. There has been a narrative that ball skills translate from college and that is verified by statistics. No cornerback has had fewer than two interceptions in college and the average is 5.95 interceptions.

NFL player who profiles as potential All-Pro

Derek Stingley Jr., Texans

The choice between Stingley and Devon Witherspoon of the Seahawks was agonizing. The reality is that each will likely reach All-Pro status at some point during their respective careers. As a rookie, Stingley missed eight games for the AFC South franchise. In his encore performance, the LSU product missed six games but still managed five interceptions.

Houston has invested in its pass rush with the draft selection of Will Anderson Jr. and the free agent signing of Danielle Hunter. If Stingley can stay healthy, there is every reason to believe the third-year cornerback could assert himself in Year 2 within DeMeco Ryans' defensive scheme.

NFL Draft prospect who profiles as potential All-Pro

Will Johnson Jr., Michigan

Johnson has seven interceptions through his first two collegiate seasons. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, the Detroit native has an argument as not only the top cornerback prospect, but the top prospect overall. He has spent ample time in a defensive scheme pervading the NFL through Mike Macdonald.

Safety

Over the past five years, 13 safeties have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press: Kyle Hamilton (Ravens), Jessie Bates III (Falcons), Justin Simmons (Broncos), Antoine Winfield Jr. (Buccaneers), Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers), Talanoa Hufanga (49ers), Derwin James (Chargers), Kevin Byard (Titans), Jordan Poyer (Bills), Micah Hyde (Bills), Budda Baker (Cardinals), Tyrann Mathieu (Cardinals and Chiefs) and Jamal Adams (Jets and Seahawks).

Here is the prototype for an All-Pro safety over the past five years:

Height 6-foot-1 Weight 203 pounds Hand size 9.5 inches Arm length 32.0 inches Wingspan 75.8 inches 40-yard dash 4.52 seconds 10-yard split 1.58 seconds Bench press (225 lbs.) 13.3 reps Vertical jump 35.2 inches Broad jump 121.4 inches 3-cone drill 6.82 seconds 20-yard shuttle 4.17 seconds

Four of 13 All-Pro safeties have been taken in the first round. No safety had fewer than three interceptions in college. The average was 7.46 interceptions.

NFL player who profiles as potential All-Pro

Xavier McKinney, Packers

McKinney was the crown jewel of the free agent safety class this offseason. He has great range and play-making ability. Through four seasons, he has accumulated nine interceptions. Green Bay welcomes new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, whose background is coaching the secondary.

Miami's Jevon Holland is another inspiring possibility.

NFL Draft prospect who profiles as potential All-Pro

Malaki Starks, Georgia

Iowa's Xavier Nwankpa is a personal favorite of mine early in the pre-draft process, but Starks checks more of the boxes for the prototype laid out above. Starks already has five interceptions in his two collegiate seasons. He is an instinctive player who has made a lot of plays on the back end for the Bulldogs.

Pre-draft testing is a compilation of NFLCombineResults.com and MockDraftable.com. The numbers were drawn from NFL Scouting Combine and Pro Day testing.