There are no guarantees when it comes to the NFL Draft, but teams are able to use testing data and analytics to mitigate risk. It is also useful to understand how schematic changes and play-calling tendencies are shaping the athletic profiles it requires to play a specific position. For instance, in recent years, the defensive front seven has skewed more towards smaller, quicker players who are able to play in space.

Taking a sample size of the past five years, CBSSports.com was able to provide some insight into the prototypical player at each defensive position, as well as where teams are able to get them on draft weekend. With that information, we attempt to project one current NFL player and one current collegiate player that will rise to All-Pro distinction.

Edge rusher

Over the past six years, 15 edge rushers have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press:

Here is the prototype for the All-Pro edge rushers over the past six years:

Height 6-feet-3 and 1/2 inches Weight 258 pounds Hand size 10.2 inches Arm length 33.2 inches Wingspan 79.8 inches 40-yard dash 4.66 seconds 10-yard split 1.63 seconds Bench press (225 pounds) 22.8 reps Vertical jump 34.9 inches Broad jump 121.9 inches 3-cone drill 7.03 seconds 20-yard shuttle 4.38 seconds

Nine of these 15 players were taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. Crosby, Smith, Barrett and three from last year (Bonitto, Van Ginkel and Hendrickson) were the exceptions. Smith was the only prospect to run slower than a 7.13-second time in the 3-cone drill during the pre-draft process.

NFL player who profiles as potential All-Pro

Will Anderson Jr. has two seasons under his belt. During his career, he has averaged 9.0 sacks per season. The Alabama product is able to win in a variety of ways through functional quickness and strength. Last season, he had a 14.7% pressure rate, which ranked No. 13 among pass rushers with at least 250 pass rush snaps, per TruMedia. The presence of Danielle Hunter alleviates some of the pressure and creates one on one opportunities for Anderson.

It was a difficult choice between Anderson and Los Angeles' Jared Verse. Last year's candidate, Josh Hines-Allen of the Jaguars, remains a strong contender.

NFL Draft prospect who profiles as potential All-Pro

For some positions, there are clear choices, but each of the edge rushers require a bit of imagination. Clemson's T.J. Parker or Miami's Reuben Bain may be safer candidates, but LT Overton should finally see extended workload this coming season in Tuscaloosa. His size and power profile lead to confidence projecting him to the next level despite amassing three sacks in his collegiate career. Only three Power 4 players (Tennessee's James Pearce Jr., Texas' Collin Simmons and Ole Miss' Suntarine Perkins) created more pressures on fewer pass rush snaps, according to TruMedia.

Interior defensive linemen

Over the past six years, 11 interior defensive linemen have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press: Aaron Donald (Rams), Chris Jones (Chiefs), Justin Madubuike (Ravens), Dexter Lawrence (Giants), Quinnen Williams (Jets), Jeffery Simmons (Titans), Cam Heyward (Steelers), DeForest Buckner (Colts), Grady Jarrett (Falcons), Zach Allen (Broncos) and Jalen Carter (Eagles).

Here is the prototype for an All-Pro defensive tackle over the past six years:

Height 6-feet-3 and 1/2 inches Weight 302 pounds Hand size 10.0 inches Arm length 33.6 inches Wingspan 81.2 inches 40-yard dash 4.94 seconds 10-yard split 1.70 seconds Bench press (225 pounds) 30.3 reps Vertical jump 30.3 inches Broad jump 112.2 inches 3-cone drill 7.36 seconds 20-yard shuttle 4.48 seconds

Only three of these players were taken beyond the 40th overall selection: Madubuike (No. 71 overall), Allen (No. 65 overall) and Jarrett (No. 137 overall). Between the offensive series and this view, there is one general rule: a team looking for an All-Pro in the trenches needs to identify and draft that player in the first round. High-quality players are easier to find later in the draft as one moves away from the ball.

There are a lot of gaps in the defensive tackle prototype because a handful did not do explosive testing (broad and vertical jumps) or agility drills (3-cone drill and 20-yard short shuttle). Length is key, however, Donald, Allen and Jarrett are the only two with sub 80-inch wingspans.

NFL player who profiles as potential All-Pro

There is a lot to unpack with the interior defensive line selection and fortunately there is not a word count to prevent me from doing exactly that. Based on last season, Seattle's Leonard Williams should be the selection, but he just turned 31-years-old. The runway to land that plane is growing progressively shorter. Carolina's Derrick Brown is a great player, but was injured almost all of last season and may not be able to produce the sack totals necessary to overtake the actual selection: Kobie Turner

Turner was regarded as undersized coming out of Wake Forest a few years ago, but in his two professional seasons, has averaged 8.5 sacks. Los Angeles has done a phenomenal job revamping that defensive front, which creates a lot of one-on-one pass rush moments for all involved. It is assumed that Turner will continue receiving and capitalizing on those opportunities.

Last year's candidate, Carter, did go on to be named an All-Pro.

NFL Draft prospect who profiles as potential All-Pro

Clemson is and has been loaded along the defensive front, which has prevented Peter Woods from producing to the same level as some of his peers. He had three sacks last season but could build upon that total in 2025. His size profile is in line with what has been successful in the NFL.

Linebacker

Over the past six years, 17 linebackers have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press

Here is the prototype for an All-Pro linebacker over the past six years:

Height 6-feet-1 1/4 inches Weight 234 pounds Hand size 9.7 inches Arm length 32.3 inches Wingspan 78.2 inches 40-yard dash 4.58 seconds 10-yard split 1.58 seconds Bench press (225 pounds) 22.5 reps Vertical jump 36.8 inches Broad jump 122.1 inches 3-cone drill 7.10 seconds 20-yard shuttle 4.29 seconds

A total of 47.1% of All-Pro linebackers over the past six years were taken in the top-50 overall. Teams are finding contributors later in the draft. As players move farther from the line of scrimmage, they are asked to make more plays in space, which puts an emphasis on instincts and reaction time. It can be difficult to quantify those qualities in traditional athletic testing. A more widespread usage of in-game GPS testing is the future in identifying players at these positions because teams can begin to make apples to apples comparisons from live game settings.

An average wingspan exceeding 78 inches is pretty absurd but also necessary as linebackers contend with reach blocks and finishing in space.

NFL player who profiles as potential All-Pro

Linebackers have typically performed well under the direction of Jim Harbaugh, and Daiyan Henley is no exception. He recorded 147 tackles, one sack and one interception last season. Henley is an instinctive linebacker who often finds himself around the ball and that leads to turnover-worthy opportunities. Neither coverage nor pass rush is a liability when he is on the field.

Last year's candidate, Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, was on pace to be recognized. In eight games before suffering a career-threatening injury, he recorded 61 tackles, three sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

NFL Draft prospect who profiles as potential All-Pro

Anthony Hill Jr. has been a personal favorite to study because there are few blemishes to his game. He is adept in coverage, in addition to recording 8.0 sacks and four forced fumbles last season alone. At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, he is a bit taller than the prototype, but length has been important in that role. When a rush does not get home, the capability of obstructing passing lanes is vital when so many offenses are looking to create dynamics in the short to intermediate portions of the field.

Cornerback

Over the past six years, 22 cornerbacks have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press

Here is the prototype for an All-Pro cornerback over the past six years:

Height 6-feet-0 Weight 197 pounds Hand size 9.2 inches Arm length 31.9 inches Wingspan 76.5 inches 40-yard dash 4.46 seconds 10-yard split 1.54 seconds Bench press (225 lbs.) 14.9 reps Vertical jump 36.0 inches Broad jump 124.3 inches 3-cone drill 6.90 seconds 20-yard shuttle 4.17 seconds

The cornerback position is incredibly volatile, which is why there have been 22 with the distinction of being named an All-Pro by the Associated Press over the past six years. Seven (Surtain, McDuffie, Humphrey, Gardner, Alexander, Ramsey and White) have been named an All-Pro twice over the same time period. 68.2% of the contingent were taken in the top-50 overall. All six cornerback representatives last season were taken in the first round.

The 10-yard split differential from the high end of the range (1.61) to the low end (1.47) was just 0.14 seconds. There has been a narrative that ball skills translate from college and that is verified by statistics. No cornerback had fewer than two interceptions in college, with the average being 5.94 interceptions.

NFL player who profiles as potential All-Pro

There were multiple players to consider, including Christian Benford (Bills), Quinyon Mitchell (Eagles) and Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks), but ultimately settled on Cooper DeJean, because the path to All-Pro is probably easier for a slot cornerback right now. Derwin James -- a former safety who has struggled to stay healthy -- and Marlon Humphrey, who turns 30 years old prior to the season, were last year's representatives. DeJean's individual stock soared during Philadelphia's post-season run, culminating in an interception returned for a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Last year's candidate, Stingley, was named an All-Pro last season.

NFL Draft prospect who profiles as potential All-Pro

Jermod McCoy is almost a carbon copy of the cornerback prototype. He has already amassed six interceptions in two seasons -- one of which was spent at Oregon State. He is patient, but physical at the line of scrimmage. The Texas native has shown good route recognition and an ability to click and close out of his pedal.

McCoy's athletic background makes him an intriguing candidate as well. In addition to football, he ran track and played baseball in high school. His discipline had been long jump and triple jump. His cousin, Seahawks pass rusher Trevis Gipson, was a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Safety

Over the past six years, 15 safeties have been named first- or second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press

Here is the prototype for an All-Pro safety over the past six years:

Height 6-feet 1/3 inches Weight 202 pounds Hand size 9.5 inches Arm length 32.0 inches Wingspan 76.0 inches 40-yard dash 4.53 seconds 10-yard split 1.58 seconds Bench press (225 lbs.) 14.3 reps Vertical jump 35.5 inches Broad jump 121.5 inches 3-cone drill 6.82 seconds 20-yard shuttle 4.17 seconds

Four of 15 All-Pro safeties have been taken in the first round. No safety had fewer than three interceptions in college. The average was 7.13 interceptions.

NFL player who profiles as potential All-Pro

Brian Branch has been able to wear every hat asked of him by head coach Dan Campbell. He finished the year with 109 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and four interceptions. Branch famously fell in the draft relative to projections because he did not test immaculately, but his play speed and football IQ allow him to offset those concerns.

His teammate, Joseph, was recognized in 2024. Last year's candidate, McKinney, was named an All-Pro.

NFL Draft prospect who profiles as potential All-Pro

Few collegiate prospects aside from Texas quarterback Arch Manning have received the fanfare of Caleb Downs, who is the younger brother of Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, son of former NFL running back Gary Downs and nephew of legendary NFL cornerback Dre Bly. Downs shows a high football IQ, good range and a willingness to play downhill in run support. He has recorded two interceptions in each of his two collegiate seasons; one with Ohio State and one with Alabama.

Pre-draft testing is a compilation of NFLCombineResults.com and MockDraftable.com. The numbers were drawn from NFL Scouting Combine and Pro Day testing.