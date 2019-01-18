Prop bets for 2019 NFL Playoffs: Six best picks for Patriots vs. Chiefs, Saints vs. Rams

There are plenty of ways to get in on the action Sunday for the AFC and NFC Championship Games. Everyone from average Joes to professional bettors will lock in against the spread and Over-Under picks. But you can also lock in prop bets on a variety of stats like how many yards CJ Anderson will rush for (OU 49.5), how many passing yards Tom Brady will have (OU 291.5), and whether Drew Brees can fire more than two touchdowns. Before you make any kind of prop bet on the NFL's highest-stakes games, you need to listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Nagel is a Nevada-based expert who has more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry. He is one of SportsLine's most successful handicappers across all sports, and he has hit 64 percent of his NFL spread selections over the past two seasons. What's more, he has a record of 28-14 in prop bet specials for SportsLine.

In the College Football Playoff championship game between Clemson and Alabama, he advised SportsLine members to back "yes" on whether a special teams or defensive touchdown would be scored at a 2-1 payout. When the first touchdown of the game was a pick-six by Clemson, anyone who followed Nagel's advice immediately booked a lucrative winner.

For Sunday's games, we can tell you Nagel likes Brady to go Over his posted total of 291.5 yards for the 10th time in his last 11 playoff games. In last week's 41-28 win over the Chargers, Brady completed 33 of 44 passes for 343 yards and one touchdown. He surpassed the 291-yard mark early despite a balanced attack that featured 155 rushing yards and a run-first approach to several drives, particularly in the first half.

Nagel likes Brady to go Over again not only because of his history of big numbers in the postseason, but also because the matchup suggests a high volume of pass attempts will be needed to win a projected shootout. In a 43-40 Week 6 home win over the Chiefs, Brady threw for 340 yards on 24-of-35 attempts with one touchdown.

