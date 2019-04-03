Prosecutors dismiss felony assault charge against Patriots defensive lineman Michael Bennett

The felony charge against Michael Bennett, which his lawyer once called "ludicrous," has been dismissed by prosecutors.

Bennett, who was accused of causing injury to a 66-year-old paraplegic who was working security at NRG Stadium in Houston during Super Bowl LI (February 2017) when he was trying to get onto the field to celebrate with his brother, then-Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, is no longer facing an uncertain legal future as he prepares for his first season with the Patriots. At the time of the indictment, which came in March 2018, Bennett had been recently traded from the Seahawks to the Eagles.

On Wednesday, Vivian King, the chief of staff for Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, explained why the charge was dropped.

"After looking at all the evidence and applying the law, a crime could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," King said in a statement. "There was probable cause to warrant a charge initially, but after a careful review of all the pre-charge and post-charge evidence, we cannot prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt."

"We dismissed this case in the interest of justice," King added. "After looking at all the evidence, this was the right thing to do."

On Wednesday, Bennett's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, sounded unsurprised by the development when speaking to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Just spoke to #Patriots DL Michael Bennett's attorney, Rusty Hardin, who said the following on today's decision by Texas prosecutors to dismiss a felony charge against Bennett: pic.twitter.com/obGpq35wNN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 3, 2019

Throughout the entire process, Hardin maintained that Bennett was innocent.

"There was no fighting, there was no pushing," Hardin said a year ago. "The entire thing is ludicrous. That's what I think we'll find when it's all over."

"He knows he didn't do this," Hardin also said at the time. "He's assuming the system will ultimately conclude that once they get all the information. But it's obviously a very embarrassing and humiliating thing to go through, walking out of a court room with a bunch of TV cameras and in handcuffs, particularly for something you didn't even do."

Hardin's comments came after Houston Chief Police officer Art Acevedo called Bennett "morally bankrupt."

"You are morally corrupt when you put your hands on a little old lady in a little wheelchair. That is morally corrupt. I mean morally bankrupt," Acevedo said at the time, via NJ.com. "He is morally bankrupt. There is no excuse for that. None. Zero."

Bennett, 33, is now preparing for his 11th NFL season and his first with the Patriots after the team traded for him in March. Earlier this week, the Patriots reportedly reworked Bennett's contract to include more guaranteed money.