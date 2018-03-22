Prosecutors drop charges against Bills receiver Zay Jones following bloody arrest
The 22-year-old Bills receiver was filmed engaging in a naked, bloody argument with his brother in L.A.
Prosecutors have decided not to pursue criminal charges against Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones following Jones' arrest for vandalism earlier in the week.
The 22-year-old wideout made headlines after he was filmed naked and bloodied while engaging in an argument with his brother -- Minnesota Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones -- at an apartment building in Los Angeles. According to reports, Jones sustained his injuries as he broke glass windows in the building, home to his brother's girlfriend.
Jones was arrested and transported to a nearby medical center to be evaluated and treated for injuries. After Jones was released, Los Angeles prosecutors elected to drop the felony vandalism charges against him due to "insufficient evidence" in the case.
The troubling video, published first by TMZ Sports, showed a significant amount of blood on the floors and walls of the building. Witnesses on the scene said that Cayleb was forced to restrain his distressed brother in order to keep him from jumping out a 30th floor window.
The Bills released a statement following Jones' arrest on Wednesday.
"We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones," said the team. "We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment."
The former East Carolina star was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft after setting the NCAA Division I record for most single-season receptions (158) as well as most receptions all-time (399). He had 27 grabs for Buffalo in his rookie campaign last season.
