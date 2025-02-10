NEW ORLEANS -- The NFL spent a lot of time this week talking about how this was going to be the most secure Super Bowl ever, but someone still managed to evade security to crash Kendrick Lamar's halftime show.

At one point during Lamar's set, a man came out carrying a Palestinian flag. The man got on a podium and then ran around with the flag for several minutes before security realized that he wasn't part of the show.

After the man was apprehended, multiple security officers ended up dragging him off the field.

Security at the Super Bowl is always extremely tight and with President Trump in attendance it was beefed up even more than usual. The Department of Homeland Security and the Louisiana State Police are among the law enforcement agencies that take part in the security of the game.

The guy on the field clearly found a hole in the NFL's security and he took advantage of it by spending more than a minute on the field during the halftime show.