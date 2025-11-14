After playing two seasons together as a dynamic pass-catching duo for the Los Angeles Rams, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp will face off for the first time as opponents on Sunday with Kupp now suiting up for the Seattle Seahawks after being released by the Rams in March.

When Nacua arrived in Los Angeles as a fifth-round pick in 2023, he had an excellent mentor in Kupp, a 2017 third-rounder who had established himself as one of the NFL's top wideouts. Nacua became a star himself, setting records for most receiving yards in a rookie season (1,486) and most receptions by a rookie in a single game (15). He was also a Pro Bowler and was named second-team All-Pro.

As he was making his own mark in the league, he was able to see the example and precedent set by Kupp, a Super Bowl MVP and champion.

"The attention to detail and the preparation from the board work, to how he took notes, to watching the tape, but then to the weight room and to the field work," Nacua said, via the team's website. "You saw it in everything he did."

Nacua said he felt a "level of comfort" with Kupp right away, saying they built communication as soon as he joined the team. Nacua is looking forward to the reunion -- a battle of two 7-2 NFC West teams -- but admitted it will feel different to have Kupp on the opposite sideline. Nacua's Rams are three-point favorites (via FanDuel) for Sunday's showdown.

"A foreign feeling for sure," Nacua said. "I know I'm excited to see him. We've exchanged some texts. You have some games that you remember the dates and this has been one that I'm excited for. It's the next one for us. It's a big one and it's the one we're preparing for, but I'll be excited to see No. 10 for sure."

One part of the reunion Nacua is looking forward to is the jersey swap and he is determined to not let any of his teammates beat him to the punch.

"Honestly I'm hoping that he doesn't take it off, because if I see him take it off to somebody else, I might hit somebody on our team," Nacua said. "Respectfully."

Despite not being teammates anymore, the two still stay in touch, as they predicted they would when Kupp conducted his final workout in L.A. over the summer.

"He's not in California, but he's always been a phone call and a text away. I'm grateful for the relationship that we have and it'll be fun to see him over there," Nacua said.

This season, Nacua has 66 catches for 775 yards and four touchdowns while Kupp has 367 yards on 26 receptions with one touchdown.