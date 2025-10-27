Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua should be back on the field in Week 9 for the matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that he expects Nacua -- who has been nursing an ankle injury since Week 6 -- to return to practice on Wednesday and play in this weekend's contest.

The Rams considered Nacua day-to-day ahead of their last outing but ultimately ruled him out on the injury report for the Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He received an additional week of rest after that international clash as the Rams hit their bye after traveling overseas. The bye week came at an opportune time for Los Angeles as it kept Nacua out for just one full game.

Nacua landed awkwardly while attempting to make a touchdown catch in the second quarter of the Week 6 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Rams initially labeled him as questionable to return, and while he did reenter the lineup in the second half, he played a limited number of snaps and did not log another catch.

The injury brought an end to a historic start to the season. Nacua led the NFL with 52 catches through five games and set a league record for the most receptions to open a campaign. He turned those catches into 616 yards, good for the second most in the NFL. He also logged two touchdowns.

The Rams did not skip a beat with their star pass-catcher on the shelf. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw five touchdown passes in a 35-7 rout of the Jaguars and completed throws to 10 different receivers in Nacua's absence. Davante Adams picked up most of the slack with a team-high five grabs but will return to a secondary role when Nacua returns to the lineup.

Nacua is not the only player set to rejoin the Rams' offense this week. Right tackle Rob Havenstein missed three games with an ankle injury of his own, and McVay said he expects the lineman to practice this week and play Sunday against the Saints.