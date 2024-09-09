Puka Nacua was the surprise star of the Los Angeles Rams in his explosive 2023 rookie season. Back on the field for Year 2 on Sunday night, the wide receiver quickly earned more looks from Matthew Stafford against the Detroit Lions, only to exit the prime-time matchup before halftime with a knee injury.

The 23-year-old Nacua was slow to get up after a second-quarter play in Lions territory, then limped off the field just as Stafford also shook off contact of his own. He was initially ruled questionable to return, but took the field again with about a minute left to play in the first half. Nacua then left the game again shortly afterward, visiting with medical personnel and riding a cart to the locker room.

He was officially ruled out early in the third quarter. It's worth noting the receiver also missed time this summer due to a knee injury.

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #17 TAR 160 REC 105 REC YDs 1486 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Nacua logged four catches for 35 yards before his exit, leading the Rams in receiving yards at the time of his departure despite fellow starter Cooper Kupp garnering almost twice as many targets.

Besides Kupp, the Rams also have former Baltimore Ravens veteran Demarcus Robinson behind Kupp at wide receiver, as well as reserves Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington.

Nacua led L.A. with 105 catches for 1,486 yards in 2023, setting record marks for a rookie in both categories.