The Los Angeles Rams are holding their breath over the status of star wideout Puka Nacua. The All-Pro pass catcher is set to undergo an MRI on his knee after injuring it late in the team's Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders, according to a report from ESPN.

The team reportedly does not believe Nacua suffered a torn ACL, but the imaging set to be done on Monday will determine the severity of the injury.

Nacua suffered the injury on the final offensive snap of the game for Los Angeles with 1:44 remaining in the fourth quarter. He took a third-and-11 handoff from Matthew Stafford for a 5-yard gain. Nacua got up after a hard hit, but the injury will now be further evaluated.

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #12 TAR 93 REC 70 REC YDs 715 REC TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

This injury dampens what was otherwise a stellar day for the wideout. He finished with 14 receptions on 19 targets for 150 yards and a touchdown, while adding 20 yards rushing. Nacua was the key to the Rams' success in the 20-13 victory that helped bring Los Angeles back over .500 on the season.

Nacua is slated to miss time, which further dents what is already a banged-up receiver room. The Rams have already placed fellow wideout Davante Adams on injured reserve due to a ruptured hamstring he suffered in Week 6 against the Cardinals. That injury is expected to sideline him for anywhere from six to 10 weeks when he suffered it.

This isn't the first injury Nacua has sustained this season, previously missing time this season with a hip injury. When he's been on the field, however, he's been among the best wideouts in the NFL and has caught a touchdown in four of his last five games played.

If he's going to miss any time with this latest injury, it could embolden the Rams to make a move for a receiver prior to Tuesday's trade deadline.