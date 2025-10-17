When the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars across the pond in London, they will do so without their leading receiver as Puka Nacua has been ruled out for Week 7 due to an ankle sprain.

Last week, Nacua came down awkwardly on his ankle while trying to haul in a touchdown catch. He had to be helped off the field but did return in the second half, albeit in a limited capacity. On Monday, coach Sean McVay said Nacua would be day-to-day, but the wideout was unable to log any practice time throughout the week.

Prior to the injury, Nacua was off to a torrid start to the 2025 season. His 52 catches through the first five games set an NFL record. And even with the injury, Nacua is third in the league with 616 yards. The Los Angeles offense has run through Nacua to this point, so that unit will have to adapt without him in the lineup.

Fortunately for the Rams, they still have a proven star in the passing game. In his first season with the team, veteran receiver Davante Adams has 26 catches for 396 yards and three scores. He should play a more prominent role while Nacua is sidelined.

A fifth-round pick out of BYU, Nacua quickly emerged as one of the NFL's top playmakers during his debut season in 2023, setting an NFL rookie record with 105 catches for 1,486 yards with six touchdowns in 17 games. Nacua missed six games due to knee issues last season, but still managed 79 catches for 990 yards and three touchdowns.

Nacua won't be the only notable absence on offense for the Rams, who are favored by three points over the Jaguars at FanDuel. Right tackle Rob Havenstein, who is also dealing with an ankle injury, will miss a third consecutive game. Warren McClendon will remain the fill-in starter at that spot.

The Rams improved to 4-2 with a 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week. The Jaguars, meanwhile, fell to 4-2 with a 20-12 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks.