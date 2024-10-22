The Los Angeles Rams' top-two receivers have both made news today, but for very different reasons. Shortly following a report stating that the Rams have started calling teams to gauge interest in a possible trade involving Cooper Kupp, the team opened the 21-day practice window for fellow receiver Puka Nacua to come off of injured reserve.

Nacua, who hasn't played since spraining his PCL in Week 1, now has three weeks to be activated to the 53-man roster. Otherwise, he will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #17 TAR 4 REC 4 REC YDs 35 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Nacua's return would be a big boost for a Rams team that was hammered with injuries during the season's first month. Last year's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Nacua set rookie records with the most receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) for a first-year player. His 15 receptions in only his second career game is also a rookie record.

The timing of Nacua's practice window opening is ironic given the news that proceeded it regarding Kupp, who is slated to play Thursday night against the Vikings for the first time since injuring his ankle back in Week 2. While it could be a coincidence, Nacua's improved health and the Rams' 2-2 record without Kupp may have compelled the team's brass to start making calls regarding a possible trade of Kupp with the Nov. 5 trade deadline looming.

While Kupp could possibly be leaving town, it's safe to say Nacua isn't leaving Los Angeles anytime soon, as he is an ascending player who is only in the second year of his rookie contract.