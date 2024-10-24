The Los Angeles Rams will be getting a key reinforcement on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, with Cooper Kupp set to return from injury. Now it appears Kupp won't be alone, with fellow wide receiver Puka Nacua also on track to suit up, according to NFL Media, just days after his return to practice.

Nacua, who aggravated a knee injury in Week 1 and hasn't played since, was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week. While he technically has three weeks to be activated to the roster, the 2023 All-Pro had an encouraging return to the practice field, per Tom Pelissero, and there is internal optimism regarding his availability against the Vikings, even if he's unlikely to see a typical workload out wide.

That means quarterback Matthew Stafford would have his top two pass targets back in the lineup, potentially primed for a big night against a Vikings defense that ranks top 10 in scoring but 30th in pass defense.

Kupp, who once approached 2,000 receiving yards as Stafford's go-to receiver, has been absent since suffering a sprained ankle in Week 2. Nacua set an NFL record for rookies with 105 catches for 1,486 yards as Stafford's new primary weapon in 2023. The Rams also have reserves Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson out wide.