Samson Nacua, the brother of Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua, and another individual were arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing a vehicle that belongs to Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Nacua and Trey Rose, both 27, face a charge of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent after deputies were called to the One Hotel in West Hollywood after Thiero's vehicle was traced to the hotel. The suspects had valeted the car and were inside the hotel, according to NBC4. Upon reviewing security footage, deputies identified the suspects, found them and arrested them on suspicion of taking the SUV.

Nacua and Rose were released Saturday night and an investigation into the matter is ongoing, police said.

Samson Nacua played with his brother at BYU before signing with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 after going undrafted. After being released by the Colts, Nacua played two games for the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers. He played for the UFL's Michigan Panthers last spring before spending less than a month with the New Orleans Saints during the 2024 preseason.

Nacua re-signed with the Panthers last year and was suspended for one game after striking a fan across the face following a regular season loss.

Thiero, 21, was the 36th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft and has appeared in nine games this season for the Lakers.

