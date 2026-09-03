As is often the case with talented teams, one of the biggest obstacles the Los Angeles Rams may face during the 2026 season is themselves. That is currently the case as it relates to star receiver Puka Nacua, whose status for the upcoming season remains a mystery.

From a football standpoint, Nacua is as good as it gets in terms of today's receivers. During his first three seasons, Nacua was a two-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 2025. Last season, he led the NFL with 129 receptions, and his 1,715 receiving yards were the third-highest single-season total in Rams history.

Nacua's brilliance as a football player, however, has at times been overshadowed by some of his off-field issues, including an assault accusation stemming from a Dec. 31 incident.

Below is a rundown of Nacua's current situation and how it could impact the Rams' championship pursuit.

The lawsuit

Nacua's status has been in question since a woman filed a lawsuit in March claiming gender violence as well as assault and battery.

The woman's lawsuit alleged that Nacua bit her and one of her friends on Dec. 31, 2025. The woman also said that Nacua made an unprovoked antisemitic comment during the dinner where she alleges the biting incident took place. Nacua denied the allegations.

Shortly thereafter, Nacua's attorney, Levi McCathern, announced that Nacua had entered himself into a rehabilitation center "to improve his overall behavior in every aspect of his life that he can do it."

Other issues

The lawsuit was the latest incident regarding Nacua. During a win late in the 2025 season, Nacua violated team policy by live-streaming inside the team's locker room despite multiple teammates advising him to stop. He also received backlash during the 2025 season after he performed an antisemitic gesture while appearing on a livestream.

Nacua later apologized for the gesture, saying he did not know its origins.

"At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people," he said. "I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

The NFL also issued a statement on the matter.

"The NFL strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual. The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society."

Nacua's 2025 season also included a fine $25,000 from the NFL for his criticism of officials during the livestream. He said that officials make calls so that they can "be on TV, too."

"The refs are the worst," Nacua said. "You don't think (a ref) is texting his friends in the group chat, like, 'Yo, you guys just saw me on 'Sunday Night Football'? That wasn't PI, but I called it.' ... These guys are human beings, too."

Nacua has continued to receive support from Rams coach Sean McVay, who again went out of his way to defend his player's character during the annual league meeting in March.

"You guys know, I trust this kid's heart," McVay said. "Love him, put your arm around him, want to continue to help him grow. And, really, get all the appropriate facts before I rush to judgment on that particular situation. But I will say, knowing this guy for three years, I do trust his heart. I trust the human being. And I want to be able to put my arm around him."

McVay also recently stressed that the team's recent re-acquisition of Tutu Atwell was not an indication that they expect Nacua to miss time due to a suspension.

"It had nothing to do with that," McVay said. "It was exclusively a guy we were familiar with . . . We're familiar with Tutu. He adds depth. It gives us an opportunity to be able to have that speed element, and he can do some different things. It had nothing to do with anything other than just adding depth to the receiver room."

The NFL's response

The NFL has yet to discipline Nacua for his lawsuit, which is obviously a good thing for Nacua and the Rams. If the league is going to suspend a player, it usually does so before roster cutdown day, which was Aug. 31.

If the NFL were going to discipline Nacua, the consensus was that it would first place him on the commissioner exempt list. Veteran NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, however, recently stated that he doesn't think that was ever a serious consideration for commissioner Roger Goodell.

That doesn't mean, however, that Nacua is in the clear. The league is actively reviewing his personal conduct policy case, and if they choose to, can suspend him whenever it deems fit. In 2024, then-Bills pass rusher Von Miller was suspended on October 1—well after the start of the regular season—for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

At this point, though, Nacua has managed to avoid NFL discipline and would be able to play in the Rams' season-opener against the 49ers on Sept. 10.

Injury situation

Nacua's lawsuit isn't the only thing he's been dealing with this summer. He sustained a psoas injury during an Aug. 11 practice that sidelined him for several weeks. Nacua returned to practice this Sunday and doesn't appear to have experienced any setbacks. The Rams have not expressed any public concern regarding his status for Week 1.

Injuries have hindered Nacua at times during his career. He missed six games due to injury in 2024 and played through multiple injuries in 2025. His injuries are at least partly a byproduct of his physical and fearless playstyle. It also comes with the territory of being a No. 1 receiver.

Can the Rams win without Nacua?

We won't sugarcoat it: The Rams' chances of winning a Super Bowl without Nacua are slim to none unless GM Les Snead is able to pull off another massive trade. Nacua has been a critical component of the Rams' offense over the past three years and has established himself as one of the league's premier offensive players.

If Nacua misses time, the Rams will undoubtedly lean more on Kyren Williams and the running game. They would also likely ask Devante Adams to try to reprise his role as a No. 1 receiver, but it's unknown as to whether or not the 33-year-old Adams can still produce at that level.

Last year (his first in Los Angeles), Adams embraced his role as the team's No. 2 receiver. His 60 receptions and 789 yards were well below his usual numbers, but he nonetheless served as a perfect complement for Nacua while helping open things up for the rest of the offense.

Adams may have relinquished his role as a No.1 receiver, but he showed that he is still a dominant force in the red zone as he led the NFL with 14 touchdown catches. At this point in his career, it appears that this is the role that Adams can best execute.

It also depends on when Nacua would potentially miss time. The Rams face four 2025 playoff teams during the first five weeks of the season. They'll face just one 2025 playoff game during their next five games before going into their bye week. If Nacua misses time, the Rams are almost certainly hoping it's between their fifth game and their bye.

The Rams play in arguably the NFL's toughest division that includes the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks. Even with Nacua, the Rams will have their work cut out for them. If they lose Nacua for a few games, they can probably overcome that. But if they lose him for a significant portion of time, their odds of dethroning Seattle and winning the NFC are as good as a snowstorm happening in Los Angeles.