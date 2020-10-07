Howdy-do everybody?! If that greeting doesn't sound like it'd come from John Breech, that's because it isn't coming from him. That's right; you're stuck with the fill-in on this fine Wednesday afternoon! My name is Cody Benjamin, and I have the pleasure of pretending to be John Breech for our midweek edition of this revived and revamped Pick Six newsletter. Just think of this like the time you walked into math class and abruptly found out you got the cool substitute teacher who gives out gummy bears (pre-COVID, people, relax).

Anyway, we've actually got quite a bit of serious stuff to get to. So let's not waste anymore time. (And make sure you're signed up to receive this newsletter every day! Oh, and if for whatever reason you don't like the Wednesday editions, you can direct your complaints to the real John Breech during the rest of the week. He'll appreciate that.)

Nothing's more pressing around the NFL at this moment than the latest news surrounding COVID-19, with several teams now facing potential game delays ahead of Week 5. We've got more on that below, along with everything from Sunday predictions, betting picks, QB Power Rankings and an inside look at the Washington Football Team's big change at quarterback:

1. Today's show: Do we have co-favorites for NFL MVP?

A quarter of the way through the 2020 season, it's a good time to take stock of awards races. And there is no shortage of elite production at the quarterback position right now, leading to somewhat of a logjam in the competition for league MVP. On Wednesday's Pick Six NFL Podcast (listen and subscribe), Will Brinson and Brady Quinn broke down the current favorites for the highest individual honor, and their primary argument was a smart one: Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers look like co-front-runners for MVP.

Quinn was bullish on Wilson's advantage over the rest of the NFL's QBs in touchdown passes -- Russ has thrown 16 and is on pace to shatter Peyton Manning's single-season record -- as reason No. 1 for Wilson's lead in the awards race. Brinson, meanwhile, opined that four games of the 2020 campaign have essentially boiled down the MVP competition to these five names:

Jackson, Brinson explained, is the easiest to knock off the list if you want to cut it down even further.

2. Prisco's Picks: Steelers roll over Eagles, Cowboys rebound vs. Giants

Pete Prisco foresees all kinds of drama -- and some much-needed rebounds for potential contenders -- in Week 5. Here's a sneak peek at some of his most notable predictions for this week's action:

The Eagles got their first victory on the road last week, but that was against a decimated 49ers team. This Steelers team didn't play last week, so they are rested. Look for the Steelers defense to limit Carson Wentz as the Steelers stay undefeated.

Line: Steelers -7

Pick: Steelers 31, Eagles 21

Is this the week the Cowboys get it going? They have the perfect tonic in a Giants team that hasn't won yet and is playing out on the road for a second straight week. The Cowboys offense has been good, but the defense is a disaster. I think they pick it up here after being called out all week. It's a big number, but I will lay it.

Line: Cowboys -9.5

Pick: Cowboys 35, Giants 20

Catch every single one of Prisco's Week 5 picks and predictions at CBSSports.com.

3. Josh Allen, Justin Herbert shoot up QB Power Rankings

Cody Benjamin (your friendly Wednesday sub on this newsletter, remember!) ranks all 32 starting QBs on a weekly basis at CBSSports.com, and this week saw a big rise for a couple of young gunslingers in Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, who moved up a combined six spots just since Week 4. Allen, by the way, has now entered my top five -- behind only Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. If you're a Bills fan, you can celebrate and jump through that table now.

You'll want to give the entire rankings a look-see, especially with big names like Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford taking a dip, but here's a peek at the full top 10, including their position from a week earlier:

4. Teaser picks: Seahawks are top bet for Week 5

CBS Sports editor and SportsLine expert R.J. White has released his top five teaser picks for the Week 5 schedule, and you'll want to pay close attention here, because he's now gone 4-0 on his Teaser of the Week selections. This time around, R.J. likes the Seattle Seahawks against the Minnesota Vikings as his best teaser bet:

Seahawks -1 vs. Vikings

This is a great defensive matchup for Seattle, a rush defense that ranks sixth in DVOA. I can't imagine Kirk Cousins going blow for blow with Russell Wilson, who gets to feast on a bad Minnesota secondary in this matchup. Are the Vikings really going to put together back-to-back road wins with how bad they looked through the first three weeks? Doesn't seem likely.

5. Insider: Haskins has 'no advocates' in Washington

Washington Football Team announced a change at the most important position on Wednesday, declaring backup Kyle Allen the starting QB for Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams and, thus, temporarily ending the Dwayne Haskins era in D.C. The move is notable, considering Haskins was the club's first-round pick in 2019, but it wasn't necessarily a total surprise. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, a look inside the organization reaffirms the fact that the current Washington regime simply does not have a deep investment in the young QB:

Haskins was a player caught up in a vortex of organizational failure on every level, and, worst of all in this league when it comes to quarterbacks -- he was a young passer without a benefactor, without anyone left in his building who was truly invested in his success or gave much of a damn about catering to what he did best. He had no advocates, which is a killer in a league where it seems lately more is invested in keeping "system guys" like Matt Schaub and Chad Henne and Blaine Gabbert steady getting paychecks forever than is spent in some places truly trying to develop and incubate a struggling novice quarterback.

6. Titans, Patriots facing more COVID uncertainty

We're all looking forward to the football on tap for this week, but there's no denying this is the story to watch, considering it could result in up to four teams having their games delayed, postponed, etc. Early Wednesday morning, we learned that not only did the New England Patriots have All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore test positive for COVID-19, but the Tennessee Titans also had an additional two players contract the virus, forcing them to re-close their facilities as they counter a continuing spread in Nashville.

The NFL is reviewing the entire situation, with the Las Vegas Raiders also confirming a positive COVID case Wednesday, but it's safe to say that both the Titans and Patriots games could be in jeopardy. Tennessee is scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after having its Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers postponed to later in the year, while the Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday after having their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs delayed to Monday night.