On Wednesday, quarterback Tyson Bagent put pen to paper on a two-year, $10 million extension with the Chicago Bears. This was not considered to be one of the biggest NFL stories of the day, but it was historic in nature.

According to The Athletic, Bagent is the first Bears quarterback to sign a contract extension since Jay Cutler did so in January 2014. Wednesday was also, of course, massive for Bagent and his family. A native of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Bagent attended Division II Shepherd University, where he spent five seasons. The odds of him signing a $10 million NFL contract one day probably felt incredibly slim. As he revealed during an emotional press conference, his father didn't even have running water until high school. Now, he's a millionaire.

"We are fortunate to ensure that Tyson remains a member of the Chicago Bears," general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. "He is one of the hardest workers on our team and in addition to being a great competitor and teammate, he is a catalyst for positive influence throughout our entire organization."

Bagent earned an invite to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, but ultimately went undrafted. He did enough in his first preseason to earn a spot on Chicago's 53-man roster, and even made four starts in his first NFL season after Justin Fields went down due to injury. Bagent went 2-2 while completing 65.1% of his passes for 776 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions in those contests, but became a national story during that time. He even led the Bears to a primetime victory over the Carolina Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

The 25-year-old signal-caller has continued to develop with the Bears, and is fresh off a 38-0 preseason route of the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday night in which he threw for 196 yards and one touchdown. The Bears hope they have the quarterback of the future in Caleb Williams, but they know for a fact they have a special workhorse behind him in Bagent.