Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston was carted off following an injury on the opening series of the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday evening. The injury occurred when Johnston tried to haul in a pass from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, only to take a hit from Rams safety Tanner Ingle.

The injury initially appeared to be quite serious, as Johnston remained down on the field for several minutes as trainers attended to him and began preparing a stretcher for him. Johnston was eventually able to sit up, but was visibly frustrated as he was carted off the field.

Johnston, the Chargers' first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is coming off of a sophomore season where he emerged as a viable top target in the Bolts' offense, particularly as a deep threat. Johnston led the Chargers with eight receiving touchdowns a year ago to go with 55 receptions for 711 yards.

In addition to Johnston, rookie wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith also left Saturday night's preseason game due to injury. The Chargers elected to play most of their starters against the Rams, with the exclusion of some star players on defense such as Derwin James and Khalil Mack. It's been a rough training camp for Los Angeles, who already lost starting offensive tackle Rashawn Slater for the season to a torn patellar tendon.