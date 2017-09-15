Quick Hitters: Deshaun Watson Makes a Difference for the Texans



The Deshaun Watson era for the Houston Texans officially began Thursday night and he was the difference maker when it counted on the field. Watson was trying to sift through the what the Bengals were doing to him defensively. He struggled early in the game, going 2-of-6 in the first quarter, but over the next three quarters, he completed 13 of 18 of his passes for a 72% completion percentage.

Watson put the Bengals on their heels with with a 49-yard touchdown run to open the scoring for the Texans, giving them boost they needed to finish out the game. It was a play in which no one was open, so Watson took it upon himself to make a play and, with key blocks from Nick Martin, Jay Prosch, DeAndre Hopkins, and Jaelen Strong, he was standing in the end zone. It was not pretty at times but his most important drive came when the Texans drove down the field on a 13-play drive for 66 yards that resulted in a Ka’imi Fairbairn 42-yard field goal.

He was able to put it together when it counted and Watson led the Texans to a win in his first ever NFL start.

The Texans had both Johnathan Joseph (shoulder) and Kevin Johnson (knee) go down with injuries, leaving Kareem Jackson to do most of the work. He was active but did give up some passes down the field. However, he was making plays when the Texans needed it most. Jackson racked up 7 total tackles with one sack and a crucial caused fumble on an end around run by John Ross, which was recovered by Jadeveon Clowney.

When it counted, Jackson got to work on the field and was one of the key players for the defense.



Running Game

Bill O’Brien depended on Deshaun Watson, Lamar Miller, and D’Onta Foreman to carry the running game, especially as short handed as the Texans were tonight. The Texans averaged 4.8 yards per carry on the evening and that was even with some early struggles. O’Brien knew that the Texans needed to run the ball and was trying to find the right combination but finally broke the running game loose towards the end of the game.

Foreman had much better control running the ball and got off to a good start but Miller ended up having a strong ending to the game, rushing 7 times for 35 yards and averaging 5 yards per run. Miller helped ice the game in the 4th quarter, which was a big difference down the stretch.



Eddie Pleasant

His role in the game did not really show up until the end when the Texans were down cornerbacks so Pleasant had to cover Alex Erickson in the slot. Pleasant had a pass deflection on 1st down and a key tackle for six yards on Erickson on 2nd down to keep the clock running. Then on 3rd down, Pleasant was all over Erickson in coverage to force the incompletion to get the ball back into the Texans hands.

On the night, Pleasant had 3 tackles, another on special teams, and a pass deflection.



J.J. Watt

The stat sheet will not show it but J.J. Watt is working off the rust and he had 6 tackles with one quarterback hit and a pass deflection. He was all in the back field in both the run game and in his pass rush, forcing Andy Dalton to move out of the pocket. Watt even showed some of his old quickness, beating blockers to make plays in the run game.

Watt did leave some plays on the field that he would like back but is starting to look like the defensive player that many have grown to enjoy over his seasons in Houston.

Oh and this to end the game.



Brian Cushing Update

Bill O’Brien was asked about the Brian Cushing suspension and he gave an interesting answer for the Texans linebacker serving a 10-game suspension.

“I think Brian’s statement speaks for itself.” O’Brien explained. “I love Brian Cushing. He has meant a lot to me and my family since I have been here. I feel bad for what happened, I think he has owned up to it in his statement, he talked about it. You know he’ll serve the suspension and he will be back at some point.”



Tom Savage Doesn’t Want to be a Distraction

Tom Savage also addressed his teammates after his agent went out to defend him to the media. Savage was trying to make it clear that his intentions were not to be a team distraction.

“[My agents] told me they were going to defend me, and they said, OK.” Savage explained. "I didn’t really go through what they were going to say or anything like that. It was just one of those deals. I felt the need to talk to the team about it, because by any means, I do not want to be a distraction to this team.”

Deshaun Watson said after the game that his relationship with Savage is fine no matter what some outside of the building think.

“It is always good regardless what people say outside and it is always love between me and him,” Watson said after the game. "We are going to support each other, that is what we do, make each other better and we go from there."

Game Notes

J.J. Watt has a broken left ring finger that he suffered in week one against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Johnathan Joseph injured his right shoulder late in the first half but it appears that he will not be missed for an extend amount of time. He will get an MRI when he returns to Houston.

Also, Kevin Johnson’s knee checked out structurally after the game. He will also undergo further testing in Houston on his left knee.

