One of the most compelling storylines of Day 3 of the NFL Draft was where former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers would end up. Lost in the Shedeur Sanders fall to the fifth round (and all the headlines that surrounded it) was how Ewers was the 13th quarterback taken in the draft, the 231st overall pick by the Miami Dolphins.

Ewers was selected below Florida's Graham Mertz (sixth round), North Dakota State's Cam Miller (sixth round) and Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke (seventh round). Quite the fall for a quarterback who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the high school class of 2022.

Ewers' agent, Ron Slavin, wasn't pleased regarding his client's fall to the seventh round, especially considering Ewers could have stayed in college and received millions in NIL money to play for another school in 2025.

"They thought he was a third- or fourth-round pick, but too big of a name to be a clipboard holder," Slavin said to ESPN after reaching out to half the league. "Which I think is chicken shit."

The on-field accolades shouldn't have hindered Ewers, who led Texas to the College Football Playoff in consecutive years and led the SEC in touchdown passes last season (31). Whether Ewers left money on the table is up for debate, especially since the timing of the transfer portal wasn't in his favor to commit to another school anyway.

Evers never entered the portal because Texas was in the midst of a playoff run. He couldn't have been the starting quarterback for the Longhorns had he entered the portal, leaving him to ride things out with his team and pursue a national championship.

Basically it was return to Texas or enter the NFL Draft, even with the spring transfer portal taking place from April 16 to April 25. That's too late for a player like Ewers to learn a new offense with practices limited.

Ewers wanted to play in the NFL and chase a dream. He's going to get that opportunity with Miami.