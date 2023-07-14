This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

QUINNEN WILLIAMS

If last offseason belonged to wide receivers, this offseason belongs to defensive linemen. Quinnen Williams became the latest to cash in, agreeing to a four-year, $96 million deal with $66 million guaranteed.

The $24 million per year is second among defensive tackles behind Aaron Donald , as is the $66 million guaranteed.

, as is the $66 million guaranteed. Williams, 25, registered 12 sacks last season, second among defensive tackles behind Chris Jones . When Williams was on the field, the Jets posted a 38% pressure rate (would have ranked third in the NFL). When he wasn't, that fell to 32% (would have ranked 20th in the NFL).

. When Williams was on the field, the Jets posted a 38% pressure rate (would have ranked third in the NFL). When he wasn't, that fell to 32% (would have ranked 20th in the NFL). He was named first-team All-Pro and was a Pro Bowler last year, his first time for both. He was seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Williams joins Jeffery Simmons, Dexter Lawrence, Daron Payne, and Javon Hargrave as defensive tackles who have signed contracts averaging at least $20 million per year this offseason. Jones may very well be next.



With Hard Knocks coming to town, it was big for the Jets to get this deal done. The No. 3 pick in 2019, Williams is a game-wrecker and will have plenty of defensive talent around him in fellow All-Pro selections C.J. Mosley and Sauce Gardner as Gang Green hopes to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

MLB second-half storylines include surprises, superstars racing toward history ⚾

The MLB season can feel like a crawl, but the pace certainly picks up after that All-Star break, and that means it picks up... today. The trade deadline is two-and-a-half weeks away, and the regular season ends two months after that. It's not quite a sprint yet, but there's a new sense of urgency.

That's especially true for two of baseball's biggest disappointments as they try to dig out of deep holes, writes our Mike Axisa in his 10 second-half storylines.

Axisa: "The Mets and Padres trying to salvage their seasons -- Do they sell at the trade deadline (imagine the market for Juan Soto) or they double down and add for a second-half run? I suppose it depends what happens these next two and a half weeks. ... Assuming it will take 90 wins to get to the postseason (the current pace is 88 wins, but let's call it 90), the Mets need to go 48-24 in the second half to get there, and the Padres need to go 47-25. That's essentially a 108-win pace for two-and-a-half months."

But there's one clear-cut top storyline -- for playoff drama, trade deadline drama and record-chasing drama -- and it's Shohei Ohtani.

Axisa: "The sport's coolest player and biggest star will be the center of attention in more ways than one these final 12 weeks. ... Ohtani could make a run at 60 home runs. He entered the break with an MLB-leading 32 home runs and is on pace to go deep 57 times. ... The Angels making Ohtani available at the deadline would lead to an unprecedented bidding war. Every single contender could use this guy and you're getting an ace pitcher and a middle-of-the-order hitter. Ohtani is good enough to swing the balance of power in a division race or a postseason series on his own. How do you value that in a trade? Finding common ground feels impossible."

Our experts also debated if Ohtani will get traded or not.

Oh yeah, and if there's not much for your team to look forward to this year, there's always next year... and next year's schedule is out.

NCAA Tournament expansion 'not imminent,' plus inside Notre Dame's Micah Shrewsberry hiring 🏀

Bigger isn't always better, and thankfully the NCAA Tournament is staying as is... for now. Expansion of the tournament is "not imminent" according to a statement from the NCAA after a three-day Division I Men's Basketball Committee meeting. Six months ago, the NCAA Division I Transformation Committee recommended expanding postseason tournaments.

To me, 68 teams feels right. The men's tournament expanded from 65 teams to 68 in 2011 and from 64 teams to 65 in 2001, but the last major expansion was in 1985 (53 teams to 64).

This format gives us bubble games between actually decent teams, and last year's bevy of upsets proved the tournament is in a really good place.



We don't need more "meh" teams, more "meh" games and fewer fun upsets.

Plus, 97% of coaches who talked to our Matt Norlander like it the way it is.

Speaking of coaches who talked to Matt, I Ioved the inside story of how Notre Dame hired Micah Shrewsberry. The Fighting Irish had 80 candidates when they started their hiring process. A secret meeting sealed the deal.

Norlander: "Swarbrick and Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins flew on a private plane to meet Micah and Molly at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott. ... Shrewsberry didn't even prep. He showed up in a suit and tie, but was otherwise entirely himself and essentially riffed from the heart. ... The in-person portion was the big test of his potential as a steward of Notre Dame and having the right answers about how to coach. Simply put: Does he fit? They got deep into his history with Indiana, and it didn't take long for everything to feel right."



College football coaches entering crucial second seasons 🏈

New head coaches always get a ton of attention. They're a new face and a new direction. But to me, it's the second year that can really show how a coach is doing. By then, it's much more his roster, and he's had a full offseason to get the program running the way he wants it to.

It's a big year for several second-year coaches. Our Chip Patterson took a look at 10 of them, and to me, there's an easy top choice.

Patterson: "Lincoln Riley, USC: Very few coaches have a run where 10 wins is the floor, but that's where Riley has been since he first took over Oklahoma in 2017. He had the Trojans one win away from the College Football Playoff last season, and now enters Year 2 looking to take that next step. Along with Heisman winner Caleb Williams, Riley is seeking the USC's first conference title since 2017 and the program's first-ever CFP appearance."

I took a break from writing this section just to watch Caleb Williams highlights. He's that good and that fun. He's the frontrunner to be the top pick in 2024. And that's a big part of why Riley must capitalize. But Riley has also done a great job elsewhere in the portal -- the Trojans are third in 247Sports' transfer class rankings -- and his program is in its final year in the Pac-12. It's time to fulfill all the promise this season holds.

As for the guy who replaced Riley at Oklahoma, Brent Venables looks to improve after a disappointing 6-7 debut. The Sooners are leaving the Big 12 for the SEC next year, and seeing them in the middle of the pack again before their departure wouldn't be a great sign. Our Dean Straka was at Big 12 Media Days, where the Sooners remain confident in Venables, and vice versa.

