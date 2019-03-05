Quinnen Williams' entire breakfast before shredding the NFL combine was four Double Stuf Oreos

The beauty of being in your late teens and early 20s and being a professional athlete is you don't feel bad when you eat something that isn't considered "normal." Once you get to your late 30s, eating something out of the ordinary will wreck you for a few hours/days.

Such it is that Quinnen Williams, superfreak defensive tackle out of Alabama, can knock back a sleeve of Oreos before running his 40-yard dash and stun everyone with an incredibly fast time.

Williams, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic ($), wasn't nervous, he just wanted to eat something light (?), so he jammed down four Double Stuf Oreos before busting out his workout.

"No, I wasn't nervous at all, I was just ready to go," Williams told Tafur by phone on Sunday. "I just needed a little snack on the way."

Williams, who weighs more than 300 pounds, ran a 4.87 in the 40, a ridiculously fast time for someone his size. Per Tafur, it's his best since training, which has included a strict "no Oreo" regimen as he's gotten ready for the combine.

How fast is Quinnen Williams? Just listen to this commentary: pic.twitter.com/K5McfxqHv1 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 3, 2019

His agent, Nicole Lynn, told him not to run the 40 again after such a blistering time. Williams was determined to impress scouts and coaches and GMs even more, though, and fired off an even better time his next time on the block.

Williams proceeded to run an absurd 4.83.

Apparently Oreos are a legit thing for Williams. I feel him -- my son is obsessed with Golden Oreos and if they're sitting around the house, there's a dad tax being imposed. I'd drop 10 pounds by cutting out Oreos. It's not as easy as it looks.

"A lot of teams had doubts about my size, and how big and strong I really was," Williams said. "And so this offseason I really focused on conditioning, really focused on building body mass and getting stronger and bigger so I can be able to compete at that high level in the NFL."

One of those things involved a healthier approach to snacking, a.k.a. no Oreos. Except for some good luck in the 40. And who knows? Maybe this will parlay itself into an endorsement opportunity.

"I really love Oreos," Williams said. "I hope they were watching today."

If they were, they should be clamoring to give him some action as a spokesman. When a sure-fire top-five pick is hammering down Milk's Favorite Cookie before going low on the 40, that's a guy you want in your corner.