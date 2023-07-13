The New York Jets have made Quinnen Williams the latest in a string of defensive linemen to get a significant long-term contract this offseason. The Jets and Williams agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension that contains $66 million in guaranteed money, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, who adds Williams' total deal is worth $105 million that also includes a fifth-year option.

The team announced the extension Thursday.

"We are thrilled to secure Quinnen as a New York Jet for the foreseeable future, as he embodies everything we look for in our players," Jets GM Joe Douglas said. "He is a leader on and off the field, who does everything asked of him and more. He is a young, ascending player who has shown a consistent ability to dominate the line of scrimmage and help this team win. We are happy to have the business of football behind us and to turn our focus to getting ready for the 2023 season."

Jets owner Woody Johnson, who tweeted at the star defensive tackle moments after the new deal was reported, added: "Quinnen is the epitome of a Jet. His commitment to this organization and our fans is consistently on display in his play, in his preparation, and in his work serving those in this area. We are looking forward to him, his wife, Maranda, and their new baby girl being Jets for a long time."

Williams, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, quickly blossomed into one of the best players on New York's defense, and last season had his best year yet. Williams totaled 12 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 28 quarterback hits in 2022, making the Pro Bowl and finishing seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting while also being named a First Team All-Pro.

"The success of this organization is beyond important to me and completing this deal allows me to turn all my attention to positively impacting that," Williams said. "I am thrilled to put forth my best efforts alongside my brothers to get prepared for this season ahead of us."

Already this offseason, interior defensive linemen like Jeffery Simmons, Dexter Lawrence, Daron Payne, and Javon Hargrave signed contracts that averaged at least $20 million per year, but Williams' $24 million average annual value tops them all. Among interior linemen, that figure ranks second to only Aaron Donald.

The reported guarantee figure of $66 million initially appears to dwarf the sums received by the aforementioned linemen who signed earlier this offseason, but it is worth noting that early reports often contain higher dollar figures and stronger guarantee language than what is eventually revealed in the actual contracts. Still, Williams appears to have been made the highest-paid non-Aaron Donald interior defensive lineman in the league, receiving a contract on par with some of the best edge rushers like Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby.

Heading into his age-26 season as one of the anchors of what should be one of the NFL's best defenses, Williams is now also a very, very wealthy man.