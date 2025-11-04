Both the Dallas Cowboys' defensive overhaul and the New York Jets' teardown continued Tuesday, with New York sending three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Quinnen Williams to Dallas in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick and defensive lineman Mazi Smith, as reported by CBS Sports senior NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

The move comes on the same day the Jets also traded Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts for multiple first-round picks and AD Mitchell and the Cowboys acquired linebacker Logan Wilson from the Bengals.

The Cowboys just lost to the Cardinals, 27-17, to fall to 3-5-1 on the season, but even after the game, owner Jerry Jones said he had trades on the way, and he certainly delivered on that message.

Dallas, which held multiple 2026 first-round picks thanks to the Micah Parsons blockbuster, currently sports one of the NFL's worst defenses. The Cowboys' 397.4 yards per game allowed is the second-worst in the league, and they are last in the league, allowing a 52.6% third-down conversion rate. Opponents have a 112.3 passer rating against Dallas; only the Miami Dolphins allowed a better number.

Williams, 27, made the Pro Bowl each of his past three seasons and was a first-team All Pro in 2022, when he racked up 12 sacks. He has just 13.5 sacks in the two and a half seasons since -- including just one this season -- but is still one of the NFL's top interior defenders. He fills one of several needs for the Cowboys.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones should cancel potential trade because Dallas can't contend with this defense Garrett Podell

With Gardner and Williams gone, the Jets (1-7) have essentially a blank slate when it comes to franchise building blocks on the defensive side of the ball. Garrett Wilson and a few young offensive linemen qualify on the offensive side of the ball, but coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey now have two first-round picks and two second-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and three first-round selections in 2027. Finding a quarterback and replenishing the defense will be top of mind.