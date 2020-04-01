Quinton Dunbar explains why he wanted out of Washington: 'It was a respect factor'
Dunbar is ready to begin anew with the Seahawks
While the Washington Redskins went 3-13 in 2019, cornerback Quinton Dunbar had a career year. In 11 games, he recorded 37 combined tackles, eight passes defensed and four interceptions -- and was rated the No. 2 cornerback in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. He was unhappy with his situation, however, and requested a trade this offseason.
The Seattle Seahawks jumped at the opportunity to grab the potential star cornerback, and needed to give up just a fifth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Why exactly did Dunbar want a change of scenery though? He said it had to do with respect, his health and his contract.
"At the end of the day, I feel like it was a respect factor," Dunbar said on Tuesday during an interview with Bruce Murray and Brady Quinn on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Scott Allen of the Washington Post.
The upcoming 2020 season is the final year of the $10.5 million deal Dunbar signed ahead of the 2018 season. He had been in talks with the previous regime about an extension, but progress halted once Ron Rivera took over. The 27-year-old said he had a "great meeting" with Rivera in the offseason, but that the Redskins didn't budge when it came to Dunbar's financial requests.
"They told me what type of player they feel I was and things like that, and they felt like I was a great player," Dunbar said. "Everyone has their weaknesses, but they felt like there was way more positives than negatives. Me being on the last year of my deal with no guarantee, I'm like, 'If you feel like this about me as a player, why not give me some form of security?' Whether it was a restructure on this year, or a guarantee on this year. ... This is the NFL, anything can happen."
Seattle will likely work out a way to give Dunbar the extension he's after. He joins a Seahawks defense that finished 22nd in the NFL in scoring and rushing yards allowed, 27th in passing yards allowed, 16th in red zone defense and 26th in red zone efficiency. Conversely, the unit finished third in the league with 32 forced turnovers, while helped Seattle go 11-5 during the regular season.
