Race for 2019 NFL Draft No. 1 pick: Are the Raiders headed for 0-16?

Just before the season we said that the Raiders could go winless in 2018. But we say a lot of things -- like the Texans will win the AFC South and the Giants will do the same in the NFC East. Combined, those teams are 1-5 and look nothing like playoff contenders. But there are rational explanations for what's happening in Houston and New York.

Deshaun Watson is still rusty after a nine-month layoff following ACL surgery, and the Texans' offensive line, which the organization tried to fix in the offseason, has been terrible. The Giants have similar issues; Eli Manning hasn't been very good and his offensive line has been worse. And New York's defense, which was a top-5 unit in 2016, continues to resemble last year's group, which ranked 24th.

But in Oakland things are different. Jon Gruden decided it made more sense to ship Khalil Mack off to Chicago in exchange for two future first-round picks, and then spent the first two weeks of the season lamenting the fact that the Raiders are terrible at getting after the quarterback. There was also the report last weekend that when Gruden arrived in Oakland, he brought his own scouting staff with him -- in addition to the scouts already on the payroll. One of Gruden's confidants, Director of Football Research Dave Razzano, is a long-time scout with some ... interesting opinions. For example, he predicted Von Miller would be a bust and declared Jake Locker should be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The 2018 Raiders are also the NFL's oldest team, averaging 27.4 years to start the season. Experience can be an asset in baseball, and even basketball, but football is a young man's endeavor. A team stocked with guys on the wrong side of 30 is a team that's destined to lose a lot of games.

And that brings us to the schedule. The Raiders host the Browns this weekend and it's basically a pick 'em (the Raiders are 3-point favorites at home). And if Oakland doesn't win on Sunday -- and we have them losing in Baker Mayfield's debut -- there are maybe two other games on the calendar where they'll be favored: Week 8 at home against the Colts and Week 11 on the road against the Cardinals. Other than that, the Raiders will be underdogs, and for good reason: They're not very good and we don't see that changing anytime soon.

Cleveland at Oakland

Here's the bad news:

Baker Mayfield will be the Browns 30th starting QB since 1999



The previous 29 went 2-26-1 in their first start with the team#Browns — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 25, 2018

Here's the good news: Baker Mayfield might be better than the 29 other quarterbacks combined. He also is surrounded by a ton of talent, from Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway and David Njoku, to Carlos Hyde, Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson, to a young, physical turnover-happy defense. Mayfield's gonna be just fine. The Raiders, however, are another story. They're 0-3 and losing by an average of nine points a game despite leading at the half in each of those games. The defense can't rush the passer (apparently this is what happens when you trade Khalil Mack) and Jon Gruden admits it's hard to replace one of the NFL's best players. (You don't say.) Something to keep an eye on: There aren't a lot of wins on the Raiders' schedule. The Browns might be one of them. In Week 8, the Colts come to town. And three weeks after that, they'll play the Cardinals. From the perspective of late September, three wins might be the ceiling for this outfit. The upside: They'll be featured here for the next 13 weeks!

Houston at Indianapolis

We'll continue to own this in the hopes a turnaround is looming: Before the season we picked the Texans to win the division. As it stands, the Texans are 0-3 and are losing by an average of 5 points a game, which second-worst in the conference behind only the hapless Raiders. Making matters worse, Deshaun Watson has been mostly disappointing although there's reason to think he'll get better as he continues to knock the rust off his 10-month layoff. Also: J.J. WATT IS BACK.

J.J. Watt has 3+ sacks in a game for the sixth time in his career and the first time since Week 17, 2015 against the Jaguars.



That season, Watt won his 3rd NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. @JJWatt @HoustonTexans #NYGvsHOU — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 23, 2018

The Colts' Andrew Luck is also in the process of knocking off the rust; he went more than 600 days between starts and he's still not 100 percent. He hasn't said that but that's the conclusion we've drawn based on the team's decision to replace him with backup Jacoby Brissett for a late-game Hail Mary attempt. Luck has been Commander Checkdown through three games and if he's unable to throw the ball more than 25 yards down the field, that's a huge advantage for the opposing defense. Maybe this is the week the Texans finally get into the win column.

Seattle at Arizona

Before the season, we pegged the Seahawks for the worst team in the NFC West. The thinking: The offensive line remained a disaster, the Legion of Boom was no more and key defensive stalwarts were either traded or retired. Simply put, Russell Wilson wasn't capable of doing it by himself. We also figured that the Cardinals, now with an above-average quarterback, would certainly do no worse than replicate last year's 8-8 mark when the quarterbacks were Carson Palmer, Blaine Gabbert and Drew Stanton. Turns out, Sam Bradford is more washed up than the previous trio and now it's up to Josh Rosen to save the season. Good luck, Josh, because Arizona is currently minus-54 in point differential. This is the worst in the league, a full 34 points worse than the Raiders.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants

The Saints are coming off an overtime win in Atlanta in which they scored 43 points. Through three games, 39-year-old Drew Brees is setting career marks in completion percentage (80.6), interception rate (0.0) and passer rating 122.2. However, New Orleans' defense, which was one of the best in the league a year ago, continues to struggle, ranking 28th, via Football Outsiders. The Giants got their first win of the season on Sunday, beating a directionless Texans outfit. Still, they rank in the bottom third of the league in every phase -- offense, defense and special teams -- though the decision to bench offensive tackle Ereck Flowers proved to be the right one in Houston. And who knows, Eli Manning might be even be able to replicate his 297 yards/2 TDs/0 int performance against Houston this week, but until the defense finds its form it likely won't be enough to slow up Brees, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville

Both teams are coming off indifferent performances; the Jets have the distinction of being the first team to lose to the Browns since the Chargers managed it in December 2016 -- that's 635 days, if you're counting -- while the Jaguars mustered just six points in their loss to the Titans. The difference is that the Jets blew a 14-0 point lead while the Jags always struggle against their division rival, and we expect them to rebound on Sunday, harassing rookie Sam Darnold to his third straight defeat.

Detroit at Dallas

A week ago, the Lions looked more likely to win the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft than win a football game. And then they went out and embarrassed the Patriots on national television. Detroit may have finally found a running game with rookie Kerryon Johnson and veteran LeGarrette Blount, and Kenny Golladay may be the best wide receiver no one is talking about. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have limped through the first three weeks of the season, beating a bad Giants team in Week 2 before looking completely lost against the Seahawks last Sunday. The offense is in shambles. Dak Prescott more resembles a replacement-level backup than franchise talent in line for a huge payday; the offensive line hasn't been good, and viable receiving options have yet to reveal themselves. So yeah.