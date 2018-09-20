Race for 2019 NFL Draft No. 1 pick: Winless Giants and Texans face off, history says loser almost certainly out of playoff hunt

The Giants and Texans are 0-2, just like five other NFL teams. But when you factor in their abysmal records last season -- 3-13 for New York, 4-12 for Houston -- they find themselves ignominiously atop our list four the 2019 first-overall pick.

By the way, this is where we point out that, before the season, we predicted the Giants and Texans would win their respective divisions. And here's why we were so optimistic: New York had upgraded its offensive line, adding Nate Solder and Patrick Omameh, drafting Will Hernandez in the second round, and moving former first-round pick Ereck Flowers from left to right tackle.

There was also the addition of running back Saquon Barkley and the return of Odell Beckham Jr., who played in just four games last year because of an injury. And we thought the defense, which ranked 24th last season but finished No. 2 in 2016, was to poised for a bounce back.

Nope on just about every account. And we haven't even mentioned Eli Manning looking like one of the NFL's worst quarterbacks. And yes, we know, it's not all on Eli but a team without a franchise quarterback is a team that regularly finds itself picking high in the draft. Last April, the Giants had the No. 3 pick and through weeks of terrible football their poised for that or better in 2019.

The Texans, meanwhile, were also supposed to have fixed their offensive line woes this offseason. They replaced many of the starters and while the unit is second-overall in run-blocking through two weeks, according to Football Outsiders, they're 26th in pass-blocking, allowing Deshaun Watson to be sacked seven times. And Watson, who threw 19 touchdowns in six starts before suffering a knee injury last November, hasn't even been replacement-level in 2018. That has to change if the Texans are to have any chance at turning things around.

For some perspective on where both the Giants and Texans currently find themselves, consider this: Historically, teams that start 0-2 have an 11 percent chance of making the playoffs. Teams that start 0-3? They're chances drop to 2.9 percent.

(Note: In the table below, the teams are sorted from "most likely to have the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft" to "least likely" using two different methods. The "Current record weighted by 2017 record" column does what the name suggests: Teams are first sorted by their '18 records, then by their '17 records. The other column is sorted by the "SportsLine's preseason projected draft order." Finally, here's our most recent 2019 NFL mock draft if you'd like to see who we have each team taking.)

* Chicago sent its 2019 first-round pick to Oakland as part of the Khalil Mack trade.

** New Orleans sent its 2019 first-round pick to Green Bay to draft Marcus Davenport in 2018.

N.Y. Giants at Houston

So yeah, before the season we picked both teams to win their respective division. As is stands, they currently hold the top two selections in our most recent mock draft. So yeah. In New York, the issue is that despite their best efforts, the offensive line is still a mess. The Giants need to get Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr. and Evan Engram more involved in the offense, but that requires much more than what the O-line has been able to provide. The Texans, meanwhile, have also been a huge disappointment and it starts with second-year quarterback Deshaun Watson. His red-hot start last season was cut short by an ACL injury and he's yet to regain that form.

Buffalo at Minnesota

The Bills continue their march to the type of futility rarely seen in professional sports. And we say that as someone who watched the Browns go 0-16 a season ago. The difference: The Browns have been really bad for some time. It's been nine months since the Bills went 9-7 and made the playoffs! It was their first postseason appearance since 1999, and if the changes aren't both urgent and drastic, there's a much greater chance Buffalo has the first-overall pick long before its next trip to the playoffs. Helping to facilitate that: Traveling to Minnesota to face one of the league's most balanced teams. The Vikings have a top-5 defense and quarterback Kirk Cousins aims to make the offense even more explosive than it was a season ago under Case Keenum. However you look at it, this spells doom for the Bills and rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who threw two picks and was sacked five times in his debut last week against the Chargers.

Oakland at Miami

The Raiders have two sacks this season. Khalil Mack has a sack, a forced fumble and a pick-six while generally being a nuisance in two games for the Bears. We mention this because after both of Oakland's losses, the man responsible for shipping Mack out of town, first-year coach Jon Gruden, has complained that he needs pass rushers. You don't say. The Raiders' offense has been pleasantly surprising, if not for entire games at least for long stretches. Unfortunately, the team is 0-2 after a 20-point home loss to the Rams and a squandered 20-19 loss to the Broncos. And with the Dolphins playing some inspired football, things might get worse for Gruden before they get better. We half-joked before the season that Oakland could flirt with 0-16 and if they lose to Miami, their best chance for a win may come next week against the Browns. Woo boy.

Chicago at Arizona

We don't know who these Bears are and that's understandable; first-year coach Matt Nagy and second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are early in their relationship. The duo got off to a promising start against the Packers but the last six quarters can kindly be described as a rough patch. We also don't know who these Cardinals are -- they too have a new coach and a new quarterback -- but unlike the Bears, who have shown flashes of being really good. Arizona has scored six points all season while giving up 58. Sam Bradford has been dreadful but he hasn't been alone. The Cards' best chance to get their first win could come Sunday though we remain skeptical given their inability to score.

New England at Detroit

In retrospect, it seems clear why the Patriots were so eager to keep Josh McDaniels but were happy to let Matt Patricia bolt for Detroit. Through two games, the Lions have been thoroughly outclassed, first by the Jets and then the 49ers. And now Patricia faces a New England team that will be especially motivated after losing to the Jaguars last week. Remember when folks criticized Jim Caldwell for not getting the most out of this Lions team? A quick reminder: Detroit went 9-7 last season, and the one before it when they made the playoffs.

Dallas at Seattle

This summer we pegged the Seahawks as the worst team in the NFC West. We didn't count on the Cardinals being this terrible this soon but the point remains: Seattle is not a good football team. They dismantled the defense and refuse to fix an offensive line that has Russell Wilson running for his life every single week. The Cowboys showed signs of life against the Giants and if the defense harasses Wilson like they did Eli Manning, that could make life eminently easier for Dak Prescott and the offense.