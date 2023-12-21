A lot will be determined during the final three weeks of the NFL's 2023 regular season. That includes who will win the AFC's coveted No. 1 seed and the playoff bye that comes with it.

Four AFC teams still have a realistic shot at getting a playoff bye. The Ravens are the current leaders in the clubhouse by virtue of their 11-3 record. Miami (10-4) is right on their heels, followed by nine-win Kansas City and Cleveland.

Will the Ravens hang on, or will either the Dolphins, Chiefs or Browns catch them between now and the end of the regular season? The answer may lie in each teams' remaining schedule. As you can see below, Baltimore and Miami have significantly tougher remaining schedules than Kansas City and Cleveland.

Remaining schedules among AFC's top teams

Team Opponents Opponents record Ravens at 49ers, vs. Dolphins, vs. Steelers 28-14 (.667) Dolphins vs. Cowboys, at Ravens, vs. Bills 29-13 (.690) Chiefs vs. Raiders, vs. Bengals, at Chargers 19-23 (.452) Browns at Texans, vs. Jets, vs. Bengals 21-21 (.500)

Ravens

It's a good thing John Harbaugh's team has already clinched a playoff spot. But in order to win the AFC's top seed, Baltimore will have to handle itself against the NFC's top-ranked team, its top competition to capture the top seed and its archrival in Week 18.

Fortunately for the Ravens, they have one game in hand against Miami, who they will face in Week 17. If they beat the Dolphins, Baltimore will likely sew up the AFC's top seed. If they lose, the Ravens will likely need to win their other two remaining games while also having the Dolphins lose to the either the Cowboys or Bills. That would give Baltimore 13 wins, one more than Miami and enough to earn the top seed.

Based on their first 14 games, the safe bet is that the Ravens finish the job and earn their first playoff bye since 2019. They're top 10 in just about every category including scoring (fourth), points allowed (fourth) and third-down and red zone efficiency.

Lamar Jackson is a big reason for Baltimore's big season. Jackson has benefitted from first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense and a deep group of skill players who so far have helped overcome the losses of Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins and more recently Keaton Mitchell.

Dolphins

Miami controls its own destiny. If the Dolphins win out, the AFC's top seed is theirs. The Dolphins could lose a game, but would need to beat Baltimore and have the Ravens lose another game in order to supersede them.

Miami's remaining schedule is tough, but the good news is that two of its remaining three games are at home, including a Week 18 showdown with Buffalo, which dismantled them by 28 points way back in Week 4.

Injuries, along with a tough remaining schedule, are the two biggest obstacles currently facing Mike McDaniel's team. The Dolphins had a whopping 17 players on Wednesday's injury report. Specifically, Miami's offensive line is in tough shape entering Sunday's game against the also 10-win Cowboys.

The good news for the Dolphins is that Tyreek Hill is expected to suit up against Dallas after sitting out last week's shutout win over the Jets.

Chiefs

Kansas City is in a similar position as the 2018 Patriots, Tom Brady's last championship run in New England. After an 9-5 start that had many predicting their demise, Brady and Co. didn't lose again. While saying that the Chiefs will follow suit is a stretch, it's very possible that Kansas City wins its final three regular-season games while putting pressure on the two teams ahead in the standings.

As noted above, either the Dolphins and Ravens will lose again based on their head-to-head Week 17 matchup. Let's say the Ravens lose to the Dolphins, that would get the Chiefs to within one game of the Ravens for the top seed. At that point, Kansas City would have to win out and Baltimore would have to lose again. The Chiefs own the tiebreaker (by virtue of better conference and division records) if they finish with same record as Baltimore.

If those scenarios play out, the Chiefs would still need the Dolphins to lose one of their other two games. Once again, the Chiefs would own a tiebreaker if they finish with the same record as Miami, which has one more loss against AFC teams.

Defensively, the Chiefs are good enough to make things interesting over the season's final three weeks. It comes down to whether or not their offense can turn things around. Last Sunday's win over the Patriots was a good start, as Kansas City scored 27 points despite not having Isiah Pacheco in the lineup. The Chiefs got a big performance from rookie Rashee Rice, who pulled down nine passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Browns

Before they could earn the top seed, Cleveland would first have to leapfrog the Ravens for the AFC North crown. The Browns' best bet would be winning out and the Ravens losing at least two of their final three games.

In this scenario, the Browns could win a tiebreaker with the Ravens depending on who Baltimore loses to. Both teams have the same division record (3-2) while the Ravens are 7-3 vs. AFC foes compared to Cleveland's 6-3 record. So it would better for the Browns if one of Baltimore's two losses in this scenario were against either Miami or Pittsburgh.

On paper, it looks like the Browns could waltz to a 12-5 record. But their remaining opponents are better than their records would suggest. Houston is vying for its own playoff spot and showed last week that it is still capable of winning with Case Keenum at QB in place of injured starter C.J. Stroud. The Jets offense is anemic, but New York still knows how to play defense. The Bengals, Cleveland's final regular-season opponent, have won three straight games and will likely need to beat the Browns in Week 18 in order to clinch a playoff berth.

Even if they get past Baltimore, the Browns would still have to vault over Miami and Kansas City. Like the Chiefs, the Browns benefit from having the Ravens and Dolphins play each other. Both the Chiefs and Dolphins have better division records, so the Dolphins would need to lose to Buffalo and the Steelers would need to upset the Ravens if the Browns have any chance at topping both for the top seed.

Resiliency is one of the reasons why the Browns find themselves in this conversation. Despite starting four different quarterbacks this season and suffering a slew of injuries, the Browns have continued to receive major contributions from backups. They've also received stellar play from Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett, wideout Amari Cooper, tight end David Njoku, running back Jerome Ford and former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco.

How will this all shake out?