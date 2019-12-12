Race for No. 1 pick in 2020 NFL Draft: How Eli Manning can shake up the draft

The last thing on Eli Manning's mind is how his performance Sunday against the Dolphins could alter the 2020 NFL Draft. Manning, who started his first game in nearly three months in Monday night's overtime loss to the Eagles, is slated to receive another start this Sunday with rookie quarterback Daniel Jones still dealing with an ankle injury.

Manning enjoyed a fast start in Monday's loss to the Eagles, throwing a pair of first half touchdown passes while helping the Giants build a 17-3 lead. New York was unable to add to their lead in the second half, however, as the Eagles scored the game's final 23 points to pull off the come-from-behind victory.

With the loss, New York (2-11) remained ahead of the Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins for the No. 2 overall pick if the NFL Draft was held today. The Giants will likely spend their first round pick on Chase Young, a Heisman Trophy finalist who led the nation with 16.5 sacks despite missing two games. And while their next opponent -- the Dolphins -- are expected to draft a quarterback with their first pick, there are several other teams the Giants will have to stay in front of if they want to select Young, who will most likely be the first defensive player selected in the draft.

While Manning is surely looking to win games while improving on his 116-117 career record, winning games will ultimately hinder the Giants' chances at drafting Young, who this week received the 2019 Bronco Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defensive player.

Here's a look at the current draft order, along with four other games this weekend that could help determine the order at the top of the 2020 draft.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. New York Giants

3. Washington Redskins

4. Miami Dolphins

5. Detroit Lions

6. Arizona Cardinals

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. New York Jets

10. Los Angeles Chargers

New England (10-3) at Cincinnati (1-12)

1 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

Like the Giants, the Bengals are riding out the season with a veteran quarterback -- Andy Dalton -- that is not in the team's long-term plans. The difference is that, while the Giants have their long-term solution in Jones, the Bengals are expected to spend their first round pick on a quarterback. The Bengals, if they remain in the No. 1 spot, are expected to draft Heisman Trophy finalist Joe Burrow, an Ohio native who led LSU to an SEC title and the No. 1 spot in the 2019 College Football Playoff. Burrow, who transferred from Ohio State to LSU after the 2017 season, has completed nearly 78 percent of his passes this season while averaging 363 passing yards per game. He has thrown 48 touchdowns against just six interceptions heading into the Tigers' CFP semi-final showdown against Oklahoma.

Burrow recently received praise from Gary Danielson, the No. 1 play-by-play commentator for CBS Sports' college football coverage.

"There's not very many people that I've covered that has play his tape of ball," Danielson told College Sports on SiriusXM. "I don't think he has the strongest arm that I've ever seen. I believe he's like a 4.7 40 (yard dash). That's good, but that's not Kyler Murray fast, but he just seems to know how to play football. He's an athlete. All-State basketball player. You can just tell, the way he carries himself, and the comfort (he has) in that offense. I've covered a lot of offenses in the SEC. I think if you put him in a category, Cam's (Newton) senior year, Vince Young's senior year and (Burrow's senior year) are the most dominant quarterbacks I've ever seen."

Philadelphia (6-7) at Washington (3-10)

1 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on Fubo TV, try for free)

While Young could be an option for the Redskins, Washington may elect to spend their first round pick on their offensive line after allowing 44 sacks this season entering Sunday's game. CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson has the Redskins taking Georgia left tackle Andrew Thomas in his most recent mock draft. Thomas, who is regarded as the nation's top offensive tackle, was non-committal when asked if he will participate in Georgia's upcoming Sugar Bowl matchup with Baylor, as Thomas may elect to protect his draft stock.

The selection of Thomas would surely help improve the Redskins' subpar pass protection that has done little this season to protect rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who played through an ankle injury sustained during Washington's Week 14 loss to the Packers.

Tampa Bay (6-7) at Detroit (3-9-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on Fubo TV, try for free)

While Young would surely help a Lions pass rush that is currently 28th in the NFL in sacks, Young will likely be off the board when the Lions are on the clock. This may lead to them selecting Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner. Despite playing a fourth of the season without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the 6-foo-1, 192-pound wideout has caught 71 passes for 959 yards and nine touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.

While the Lions are currently not short on talent at the receiver position, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are both slated to become free agents after the 2020 season, which is one of the reasons why Wilson has the Lions taking Jeudy in his recent mock draft.

Cleveland (6-7) at Arizona (3-9-1)

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

Losers of six straight games, the Cardinals could chose to address both sides of the ball with their first round pick. While Wilson has Arizona taking Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs in the first round, fellow CBS NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards has the Cardinals selecting Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, who led the Hawkeyes with nine sacks this season. While Wirfs -- who can line up at both right and left tackle -- can help provide study protection for rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, Epenesa would bolster a Cardinals' pass rush that already includes veterans Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs.