Raheem Mostert will be back with the 49ers for the 2020 season. Mostert, the team's veteran running back, has agreed to a contract restructure, according to his agent, Brad Tessler. While the official terms of his restructure have not been announced, Mostert is due $2.575 million in base salary, with a $300,000 bonus, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He can now earn up to an additional $2.75 million in bonus and incentives. Schefter also reported that Mostert's restructure did not add any new years to his contract, as he is still tied to the 49ers for the next two years.

"Just finalized a new deal for Raheem Mostert with the San Francisco 49ers," Tessler wrote on his Twitter account Monday afternoon. "Happy we got things worked out and looking forward to him having another great season there. Thanks to the organization for taking care of him."

Mostert, who rushed for a career-high 1,108 yards and 13 touchdowns last season (while averaging a whopping 5.83 yards per carry), reportedly wanted his next contract to be parallel with Tevin Coleman's current deal, and had even requested a trade. Coleman, the team's starting running back, is in the middle of a two-year, $8.5 million contract that will pay him $4.55 million for the 2020 season.

Last season, Coleman and Mostert were part of a 49ers' rushing attack that finished second in the NFL in rushing during the regular season. Coleman, who suffered two significant injuries during the season, still managed to rush for 698 yards and eight touchdowns (including the postseason) in 17 games. But after Coleman suffered a shoulder injury during the early stages of the NFC title game, the focus of the 49ers' offense went to Mostert, who responded by rushing for 220 yards and four touchdowns while leading San Francisco to a 37-20 win over the Packers. In Super Bowl LIV, with Coleman still feeling the effects of his shoulder injury, Mostert led the 49ers with 58 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries, as the 49ers lost to the Chiefs.

Matt Breida, the third member of the 49ers' rushing attack, was traded to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick during the 2020 NFL draft. The 49ers also traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, a Pro Bowler in 2018, to Indianapolis in exchange for the the Colts' first-round pick in this year's draft. With two first-round picks, the 49ers selected defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (Buckner's replacement) and receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who will help replace Emmanuel Sanders, who signed with the Saints earlier this offseason.

The 49ers have also reportedly been in contract talks with receiver Kendrick Bourne, who who caught a career-high five touchdowns during the 2019 regular season. Bourne was tendered as a restricted free agent this offseason, and will be an unrestricted free agent next year if he and the 49ers cannot come to terms on a new deal.